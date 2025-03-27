Private woodland owners help grow Minnesota’s forest inventory (published March 27, 2025)

Last January, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources launched a new enrollment program for private woodland owners to participate in the forest inventory program, aimed at developing a broader understanding of Minnesota’s forests across all landscapes. Minnesotans responded enthusiastically, with more than 800 private landowners signing up within six months, but more are needed to help complete the work. Areas of greatest need include Otter Tail, Todd, Clearwater, Kittson, Winona, Houston, Fillmore, and Goodhue counties.

“We want to thank all the woodland owners who have participated in our forest inventory program so far,” said Keb Guralski, DNR forestry inventory scientist. “This data helps us understand the structure and composition of our forests and how they are changing and provides clues about their overall health.”

The information can be used to reduce wildfire risk, improve forest management, and plan for the long-term health and resilience of woodlands across the landscape.

This data has already been collected on all of Minnesota’s public lands. With nearly half of the state’s woodlands privately owned, private woodland owners are a vital part of creating an accurate picture of Minnesota’s forests. Hundreds more plots are needed to create a robust inventory representing all of Minnesota.

Participants will work with professional foresters and receive high-resolution maps and a report detailing the information collected on their woods, all at no cost. This information can help participants better understand their woodlands and guide forest management decisions to improve wildlife habitat, trails, or timber on their property.

Landowners with at least two acres of forested property can visit the DNR website to learn more and enroll. Priority will be given to areas that currently have fewer landowner enrollments. Signing up does not guarantee the land will be selected for data collection.

Funding for the program includes dollars from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.