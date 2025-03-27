The Oneness Gallery Brings Marigpa's Debut Solo Exhibition to Hong Kong

Abstraction isn’t a rejection of representation but rather a distillation of essence, a stripping away of the superfluous to reveal the underlying truth.” — Marigpa

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oneness Gallery, a UK-based gallery, returns to Hong Kong for its second exhibition, presenting the debut solo show of featured artist Marigpa. In line with the gallery’s vision of "art without boundaries," this exhibition marks a significant collaboration with the Parhelion Group in Hong Kong.

London-based artist Marigpa translates their extensive global travels into a compelling artistic language. Their work, primarily oil and mixed media on canvas, is a vibrant celebration of metallic hues – gold, silver, and copper – universally recognized symbols of luxury, warmth, and spiritual enlightenment.

Marigpa’s canvases offer a visual feast, a rich tapestry of metallic tones interwoven with diverse artistic elements. This creates an atmosphere of both opulence and tranquility, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in a realm of pure imagination. Bold strokes and meticulous detail bring the artwork to life, producing a mesmerizing interplay of light and shadow.

With a courageous spirit and a dreamer's perspective, Marigpa captures the essence of life's beauty and complexity through a dynamic use of metallic hues. Their art aims to foster global dialogue, resonating with audiences worldwide. Ultimately, Marigpa's work stands as a testament to the enduring power of art to inspire, uplift, and transform.

We warmly invite you to join us on this golden journey.

Exhibition Details:

* Private Opening: 8th April, 18:00 - 21:00

* Public Exhibition: 9th - 13th April, 10:00 - 19:30

* Final Day: 14th April, 10:00 - 16:00

* Location: Hong Kong Arts Centre, 2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Legal Disclaimer:

