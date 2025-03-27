Submit Release
Open Lending to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 31, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the “Company”), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced that the Company plans to issue a press release containing results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after the market closes on Monday, March 31, 2025. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Contact information:

Investor Relations Inquiries:
InvestorRelations@openlending.com

