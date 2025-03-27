Submit Release
Tilray Brands, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on April 8, 2025

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2025 ended February 28, 2025 before financial markets open on April 8, 2025.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Tilray will hold a live conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of Tilray's website at www.Tilray.com.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Media Contact: news@tilray.com

Investor Contact: investors@tilray.com


