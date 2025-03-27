Heranova Launches LDT-Validated HerResolve™ in the U.S., Advancing Non-Invasive Endometriosis Diagnosis for Women

Heranova Lifesciences Inc. Logo

Innovative blood test set to redefine patient experience with accurate and accessible endometriosis detection

With HerResolve™, we’re committed to working with women and the medical community to redefine how endometriosis is diagnosed” — Penny Wan, co-founder and chairwoman of Heranova

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heranova Lifesciences Inc. , a leader in advancing women’s health solutions, today announced the successful completion of Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) validation for HerResolve™, a groundbreaking, non-invasive diagnostic test designed to transform the management of endometriosis. HerResolve™ will initially be launched at selected clinical centers, with nationwide expansion planned to maximize patient accessibility in collaboration with commercial partners.Patients, clinicians, and healthcare providers interested in learning more about HerResolveTM and receiving updates and notifications on future availability can reach out via clinicalaffairs@heranova.com or visit https://heranova.com/products/ Endometriosis, a chronic and often debilitating condition affecting more than 200 million women worldwide, has historically required invasive diagnostic procedures such as laparoscopy, causing discomfort, risk, distress for patients and eventually diagnosis delay for patients. HerResolve™ offers a new, non-invasive process designed to aid in diagnosis — utilizing a simple blood test capable of diagnostic accuracy that is equivalent to, or better than, the current gold standard. Leveraging clinically significant miRNA biomarkers, proprietary AI algorithms, and sophisticated bioinformatics, HerResolve™ translates complex medical data into clear, actionable "positive/negative" results, enhancing both diagnostic efficiency and patient comfort.“I am incredibly excited to announce this significant milestone,” said Penny Wan, co-founder and chairwoman of Heranova. “Millions of women have suffered silently, enduring uncertainty and invasive procedures to seek answers for endometriosis. With HerResolve™, we’re committed to working with women and the medical community to redefine how endometriosis is diagnosed—enabling earlier answers, timely treatment, and fewer years lost to uncertainty and pain through an accurate and convenient blood test.”"The Heranova team has achieved an important scientific milestone in the field of endometriosis,” said Joe Leigh Simpson, MD FACOG, FACMG, FRCOG, former president of the International Federation of Fertility Societies and scientific advisory board member of Heranova. “With HerResolve™, they’re not only addressing an unmet need that impacts millions of women worldwide, and is often responsible for unexplained infertility – they are also on the path of establishing a new, non-invasive gold standard of care, something we have all been waiting for. This innovation delivers real impact, transforming lives and setting a new benchmark for what women can expect. And Heranova is just getting started.”For additional information about HerResolve™, its availability, and partnership opportunities, please visit www.heranova.com About HeranovaHeranova is a biotechnology company committed to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions for women's health challenges. By integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and data analysis, Heranova aims to provide a one-stop solution for unmet needs in obstetrics and gynecology. Founded in March 2022 in Boston by experienced entrepreneurs and former multinational executives, Heranova operates on a US-Asia joint model, conducting simultaneous research, development, and commercialization.For more information about Heranova and its products, please visit: www.heranova.com Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.