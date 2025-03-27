When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 27, 2025 FDA Publish Date: March 27, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Cromer Food Services, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) CFS Cromer Food Services, Inc. Product Description: Product Description Chicken salad on white bread sandwich

Company Announcement

Cromer Food Services, Inc. is recalling all lots of our CFS Cromer Food Service brand Chicken Salad on White Sandwich with UPC 31166 & UPC 13172 because it contains undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled products were distributed between 12/26/2024 to 03/24/2025. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in Micro Markets and Vending Machines located in the States of Georgia and South Carolina.

Products affected are:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC USE BY DATE CFS Cromer Food Services, Inc. brand Chicken Salad on White Sandwich 4.3 oz 31166, 13172 From 01/03/2025 (01/03) to 04/01/2025 (04/02)

On March 25, 2025, the firm was notified by FDA during a routine inspection, that the Chicken Salad on White Sandwich label failed to include the ingredients for the bread which contains the allergen milk. For ease of identification, see product labels below. The date code can be found either to the right or left of the barcode.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Cromer Food Services, Inc. at 1-800-922-3174. The phone is in operation 24/7.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.