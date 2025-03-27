2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition Opens Today (27 March), Profiting from Debut Platform to Expand Green Business Opportunities

MACAU, March 27 - The Macao SAR Government is hosting the 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2025MIECF), a three-day event that kicked off today (27 March) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. This year’s exhibition, themed “Innovation and Green Development – Solutions to Build Beautiful Cities”, encompasses 12,000 square metres with five exhibition zones, drawing exhibitors, traders, and delegations from nearly 40 countries and regions. To further enhance the international reach and professional standards of the exhibition, a total of twelve concurrent events will be held. On the second day of the event, three Green Forum sessions will be arranged, focusing on topics including green transition, technological innovation, and environmental exchanges and co-operation in the Pan-Pearl River Delta (Pan-PRD) region. In addition, Mr. Gino Van Begin, Secretary General of ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability, a globally renowned city network, was invited to deliver a keynote speech at the 2025MIECF.

The 2025MIECF is supported by the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China. It is co-organised by the governments of the Pan-PRD region and co-ordinated by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute and the Environmental Protection Bureau. The event holds the distinction of being the fourth consecutive session to achieve carbon neutrality, as well as the first exhibition in Macao to be awarded a Green Electricity Certificate, aligning with the country’s carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals and the Macao SAR Government’s key environmental policies.

Focusing on green development to build beautiful cities

The 2025MIECF opening ceremony was presided over by Cheong Weng Chon, Acting Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region; Zheng Xincong, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council and Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Sun Jinlong, Secretary of the Leading Party Members Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China; and Sun Xiangyang, Acting Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR.

At the opening ceremony, Secretary for Transport and Public Works of the Macao SAR Government Tam Vai Man noted that the SAR Government is diligently integrating into the national development strategy, adhering to the “Four Expectations” that President Xi Jinping outlined for Macao during his presence in the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR last year. The Macao SAR Government is also fully supporting the nation’s endeavours to achieve the “dual carbon” goals and will spare no effort in uniting all sectors of society to implement the key guiding principles set out by the Central Government to promote ecological protection and high-quality, sustainable social development. It is hoped that everyone can grasp forward-looking and innovative environmental protection information through a host of high-profile themed conferences, green forums, project presentations, and green matching sessions, to explore green business opportunities and strengthen the global environmental protection efforts in concert.

Sun Jinlong, Secretary of the Leading Party Members Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China, and Luo Xiaoli, Director of the Energy Conservation Division, Energy Conservation and Comprehensive Utilization Department, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, were also invited to deliver keynote addresses during the event.

Further on, Mr. Gino Van Begin delivered a keynote speech on the topic of “Innovation Green Development and Building a Beautiful City”, in which he discussed the significance of urban sustainability, emphasised the central role of cities in addressing climate challenges, and indicated the key characteristics of a “Beautiful City”.

Five specialised exhibition zones reinforce the role of the green debut platform

One of the highlights of this year’s MIECF is the inauguration of the “Debut Economy Projects Zone” and the “Green Future Industry Zone”, dedicated to green consumer markets and green transition. On the first day of the event, a number of new products and projects launched in Macao were invited to participate in the “Debut@Macao – Project Launch x Innovation Matching Session”, to gather new green business opportunities through project roadshows and business matching. Over 20 products made their debut during this session, including a new type of biodegradable material, a liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging system for electric vehicles, and an electric motorcycle with an “automatic parking” function, demonstrating MIECF’s role as a green debut platform.

Five themed matching sessions generate new green opportunities

The 2025MIECF features five themed matching sessions covering debut projects, international green and low-carbon development, environmentally friendly project matching for public institutions from Macao and Hengqin, supply and demand of green buildings, and collaboration and exchanges among integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, to provide a communication platform for exhibitors and traders from home and abroad and thus foster more green co-operation. Additionally, over 30 listed enterprises from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao participated in the “ESG Awards for Excellence” during the 2025MIECF. These participants were also invited to the “International Green and Low Carbon Project Matching Session” for networking and discussions, fostering communication and collaboration among businesses.

Three Green Forum sessions drive green transition

Three Green Forum sessions are scheduled for the second day of the exhibition (28 March), which will bring together distinguished scholars and experts from Mainland China, Portuguese-speaking countries, Southeast Asia, Europe, Hong Kong, and Macao. These sessions will focus on green transition, technological innovation, and environmental exchanges and co-operation in the Pan-PRD region, with the aim of identifying new opportunities for international environmental exchanges and collaboration.

The MIECF platform promotes green development in the Pan-PRD region

Four multi-venue events will be held in Macao and Hengqin during the event, in accordance with the development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and the Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. This year’s “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Environmental Protection Industries Exhibition Area” continues to boost green inter-connectivity among cities in the region. In addition, MIECF traders will be invited to participate in community tours and experience Macao’s unique charm as a tourism and MICE destination.

Concurrent events advocate green and low-carbon efforts

A total of twelve concurrent events will be held during the 2025MIECF, providing a platform for international exchanges and co-operation on environmental information and technologies among participants. The concurrent events on the afternoon of the opening day include the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Green Innovation Conference in Macao”, the “Global Carbon Credit Market Development Forum”, and the “Roundtable on Green and Low Carbon Urban Transformation and Industrial Cooperation”, all aimed at driving green and low-carbon transition.

The last day of the event (29 March) is “Green Public Day”, with free admission for the public to learn about the latest environmental information and technologies. A series of on-site environmental education activities will promote the concept of green living for the joint building of a green and sustainable future. Four free all-electric shuttle bus routes between the Central District, the Northern District, Taipa, and the MIECF venue will continue to be provided on Green Public Day. Moreover, technical visits will also be organised to show attendees around the Macao Electronic and Electrical Equipment Recycling Treatment Facility and the Cotai Ecological Zones to facilitate the exchange of environmental technologies.