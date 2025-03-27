Second Act Donates $100K Worth of Wigs to Cancer Survivors at Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resources

Over 300 cancer patients will receive wigs at no cost

Chicago, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Act Cancer Recovery Boutique—a boutique focused on helping individuals facing cancer regain and maintain a positive self-image through carefully selected post-breast surgery products - is proud to announce the donation of 365 wigs, with a retail value of $100,000, to the Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resources Center in Geneva, IL. In addition to the wigs, Second Act donated, scarves, shampoos, wig headstands, wide tooth combs and other essentials.

“At Second Act, we know how vital it is for patients with cancer to feel like themselves again,” said Second Act Owner and Certified Mastectomy Fitter Pattie Cagney Sheehan. “This donation reflects our core mission. Patients deserve to feel empowered, especially during their cancer journey. And our services go beyond offering products. Our certified fitters and professional staff stand by our patients, providing personalized support as they move forward with strength and dignity.”

Second Act, located in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, opened in 2008 as the city's only ABCOP-accredited cancer recovery boutique, dedicated to providing essential products for individuals facing cancer. Specializing in post-breast surgery prostheses, bras and compression garments, Second Act offers a variety of items designed to support patients with breast cancer and survivors. These thoughtfully chosen products assist individuals in regaining momentum as they progress through their recovery journey. TAWANI Enterprises, Inc., has been an active partner of Second Act since 2018.

“Through Second Act’s donation of wigs and hair accessories to the Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resources Center, we continue to honor our commitment to supporting those in need,” said Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker IL ARNG (Retired), Chairwoman of TAWANI Enterprises. “With most insurance companies not covering these products, we are proud to step in and provide this vital support to patients who may otherwise go without.”

Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resources, with locations in Geneva and Warrenville, will distribute the wigs in support of its continuing mission of providing compassionate care and support to patients with cancer and their families. The center is committed to supporting individuals by offering essential resources that help patients regain control, reduce isolation, and improve their quality of life through knowledge and guidance. Living Well’s programs create a supportive community that fosters hope and healing, ensuring those affected by cancer can navigate their journey with dignity and strength. Their unwavering commitment to integrity, compassion, and excellence makes them a trusted partner in cancer care.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation from Second Act,” said Candy Domke-Hochberg, operations administrator at Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resources. “Our programs and services are provided at no cost to anyone affected or living with a cancer diagnosis, regardless of where they live or received medical treatment. Second Act’s support helps us continue our mission.”

About Second Act

At Second Act we recognize the emotional and physical trauma a person experiences when diagnosed with cancer. We also know the importance of not just surviving but thriving. It is the mission of Second Act to pursue the health and well-being of our clients by providing the highest quality DMEPOS care in a safe, effective and efficient manner. We provide excellent client service and value the needs, wants and perspectives of our client. To this end, it is our goal to operate Second Act in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations and to ensure availability of necessary facilities, supplies, and products, and staff with the technical expertise, to meet the physical and emotional needs of our clients.

About Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resources

Living Well is dedicated to delivering programs and services that encourage, empower, support and offer hope to thousands of newly diagnosed patients with cancer and their families every year. With locations in Warrenville and Geneva, Living Well helps patients, caregivers and family members navigate through a cancer diagnosis, treatment and early survivorship. Living Well provides comfort and community to anyone impacted by cancer through counseling and social work services; support groups; fitness, yoga, art and nutrition classes; medical presentations; and our wig boutique. All programs and services are provided free of charge because no one should face cancer alone. For more information, visit https://livingwellcrc.org/.

About TAWANI Enterprises

A visionary umbrella organization with an entrepreneurial outlook, TAWANI Enterprises has a private equity portfolio of startup and mature innovative companies in various industries; and not-for-profit interests. The company offers back-office services to all internal owned companies, including TAWANI Property Management, TAWANI Foundation, Pritzker Military Foundation, Master Wings Publishing, TAWANI Ventures, Mission94 Firearms Education Center and Aurum Trading a rare coin and precious metals dealer. All investments, for profit and not-for-profit, are based on TAWANI’s mission to create opportunities for growth and knowledge and to create things of shared value to be enjoyed by citizens into the future. For more information, visit http://www.tawanienterprises.com

