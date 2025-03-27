DCCA NEWS RELEASE: DCCA ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON 23ANDME BANKRUPTCY AND CONSUMER RIGHTS TO PROTECT GENETIC DATA

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION

DCCA ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON 23ANDME BANKRUPTCY AND CONSUMER RIGHTS TO PROTECT GENETIC DATA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 27, 2025

HONOLULU — The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is issuing a consumer alert regarding the recent bankruptcy filing of the company 23andMe. DCCA’s Office of Consumer Protection advises Hawai‘i consumers to manage their sensitive information carefully and offers guidance on how to delete or control access to their genetic information stored with the company.

23andMe, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company, announced its bankruptcy filing on March 23, 2025. In its press release, the company stated it intends to “commence a process to sell substantially all of its assets,” while continuing to operate “in the ordinary course throughout the sale process.” Currently, the company has stated there are no planned changes to how it stores, manages, or protects customer data. However, the bankruptcy raises the risk that 23andMe may attempt to sell customers’ genetic data and other private information as part of the bankruptcy proceedings.

Hawai‘i consumers should be aware of the procedures to delete or withdraw consent for the use of their genetic data. Those who wish to delete their genetic data from 23andMe or revoke permission for their DNA samples to be used in research can follow these simple steps:

How to Delete Genetic Data from 23andMe:

Sign in to your 23andMe account at www.23andme.com . Navigate to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll down to the “23andMe Data” section at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to the “23andMe Data” heading. If you would like to keep a copy of your genetic data, download your data before continuing. Locate the option to delete your data. Select “Permanently Delete Data.” Check your email for a confirmation link and follow the instructions to complete the deletion process.

How to Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample:

If you allowed 23andMe to store your saliva sample and DNA but now wish to opt out, you can update your preferences on your account page under the “Preferences” section.

How to Revoke Permission for Your Genetic Data to be Used in Research:

If you previously consented to allowing 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data for research purposes, you can withdraw your consent by visiting the “Research and Product Consents” section of your account settings.

“Consumers can demand the removal and destruction of their genetic data from 23andMe,” stated OCP Executive Director Mana Moriarty. “The Office of Consumer Protection encourages all 23andMe customers to take action to safeguard their sensitive data against misuse or unauthorized exposure, which can lead to severe consequences such as identity theft and compromised privacy.”

By taking these actions, Hawai‘i consumers can take control of their genetic information and better protect their privacy. The DCCA is committed to ensuring the safety and privacy of Hawai‘i residents and will continue to monitor this issue.

For more information on Hawai‘i consumer protection laws and issues, please visit the official DCCA website at https://hdcca.hawaii.gov/s/.

