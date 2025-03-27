Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Announces Inves­ti­ga­tion into Insur­ance Com­pa­ny for Ille­gal­ly Spy­ing on or Black­mail­ing Law­mak­ers, Jour­nal­ists, and Pri­vate Citizens

Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced an investigation into Superior Insurance for allegedly using private investigators to perform surveillance and gather potentially confidential information on lawmakers, journalists, and private citizens with pending insurance claims against Superior.  

At a public hearing yesterday before the Texas House of Representatives Committee on Delivery of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”), Superior Insurance CEO Mark Sanders admitted the company hired and directed private investigators to spy on members of the Texas Legislature as well as and private citizens seeking payment of medical bills. Lawmakers expressed concern that these actions were taken to secure leverage to help the company win future state contracts and to discredit their own customers seeking payment on legitimate insurance claims. Attorney General Paxton has immediately opened an investigation into Superior’s potentially unlawful actions. 

“The allegations concerning Superior’s actions, such as actions that were characterized as potentially blackmailing lawmakers to secure state contracts and surveilling private citizens to avoid paying legitimate claims, are deeply troubling,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will get to the bottom of this, uncover any illegal activity, and hold bad actors responsible. Justice will be served.”

