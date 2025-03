Learn about bear safety at Hardware Wildlife Education Center exhibit during April

Hyrum — With the weather warming up across the state, black bears will soon begin leaving their dens. You can learn more about black bears — and how to stay safe while camping and hiking this summer — at an exhibit at the Hardware Wildlife Education Center during select weekends in April.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' Hardware Wildlife Education Center is located at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area in beautiful Blacksmith Fork Canyon, 15 miles east of Hyrum on state Route 101. The education center is typically open seasonally, and is best known for the unique elk viewing opportunities it offers in the winter.

Admission to the center's Bear Aware exhibit is free. The center will be closed on Easter weekend, but will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following days:

Friday, April 4 – Sunday, April 6

Friday, April 11 – Sunday, April 13

Friday, April 25 – Sunday, April 27

"Black bears leave their dens in the spring when the weather starts to warm up," Hardware Wildlife Education Center Education Coordinator Marni Lee said. "The spring is also a time when lots of Utahns head outdoors for different recreational activities. Tour our 'Bear Aware' exhibit to get tips on how to stay safe while recreating in black bear country."

Once inside the center, you can view displays about black bear safety and visit with the education center staff. The Bear Aware exhibit also includes crafts and fun activities for the whole family.

As you make the drive up Blacksmith Fork Canyon on your way to the WMA, you could see lots of wildlife. In the spring, wild turkeys, mule deer and even an occasional moose are often seen in the canyon. If you enjoy fishing, bring your fishing gear on your trip up the canyon, as well — fishing on Curtis Creek and the Blacksmith Fork River is another fun springtime activity. Be sure to use an abundance of caution around the rivers during the spring runoff.

"Spring is a beautiful time to visit the WMA," Lee said. "The scenery is as green and vibrant as it will be all year."

For more information about the exhibit or for directions to the education center, call the WMA at 435-753-6206.