CBP Officers nab teen smuggling methamphetamine and fentanyl

EL PASO, TEXAS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte international crossing in El Paso seized 16.2 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.2 pounds of fentanyl March 26. The drugs were hidden in a vehicle being driven by an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen.

“History has shown that smuggling organizations will use almost anyone to move their contraband into the United States,” said acting CBP El Paso Port Director Arnie Gomez. “We need to remain vigilant at all times because we have seen everyone from teens and senior citizens to families and single travelers all involved in the drug trade.”

Seized drug load.

The seizure was made just before 1 a.m. when a 2008 Nissan Altima with a lone male driver arrived from Mexico. CBP officers selected the vehicle for a secondary exam.

A CBP drug sniffing dog searched the car and alerted to the vehicle. A nonintrusive Z-Portal scan also identified anomalies in the doors.

CBP officers continued their exam and removed 14 methamphetamine-filled bundles and one package containing fentanyl from the compartments.

CBP officers apprehended the driver, who was subsequently transferred to special agents from Homeland Security Investigations. HSI is now conducting a thorough investigation into the attempted smuggling incident, which has led to federal charges related to the importation of controlled substances. This proactive response underscores the commitment to combating illegal activities and ensuring public safety.