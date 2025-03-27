El Pollo Loco Celebrates National Burrito Day with a 3-Day Burrito Block Party

April 2 through April 4 Loco Reward Members Can Enjoy Exclusive Deals and Giveaways

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant, is turning National Burrito Day into a three-day celebration with the return of its Burrito Block Party! From April 2 to April 4, Loco Rewards members can enjoy unbeatable burrito deals and exciting giveaways — because one day simply isn’t enough to celebrate El Pollo Loco’s beloved Fire-Grilled Chicken burritos.

BURRITO BLOCK PARTY DETAILS

April 2 – Social Code Drop

On April 2, El Pollo Loco will share exclusive promo codes on its Instagram Stories, giving Loco Rewards members a chance to win big by being the first members to redeem the codes in the Loco Rewards app:

Free Burrito for the first 100 members to redeem

50% off Burritos for the next 300 members to redeem

20% off Burritos for the following 2,000 members to redeem

15% off Burritos for the next 10,000 members to redeem

Promo codes are available exclusively through El Pollo Loco’s Instagram Stories. You must be a Loco Rewards member to redeem the code in the app. Valid April 2, 2025, only.

April 3 – Buy One, Get One Free Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos

On April 3, Loco Rewards members can enjoy a buy one, get one free deal on select Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos:

Chipotle Guacamole Chicken Burrito

Guacamole Chicken Burrito

Queso Guacamole Chicken Burrito.



This offer is exclusively for Loco Rewards members and can be redeemed in-store, via the app, and online for à la carte burritos. Valid April 3, 2025, only. Offer not valid on BRC or Classic Chicken Burritos.

April 4 – Loco Friday Drop + Giveaway

To wrap up the celebration, El Pollo Loco is offering:

$0 Delivery on all orders placed through the Loco Rewards app or at elpolloloco.com as part of the brand’s 50 th anniversary Loco Friday Drop program. Valid April 4, 2025, only. $15 minimum purchase required.

on all orders placed through the Loco Rewards app or at as part of the brand’s 50 anniversary Loco Friday Drop program. Valid April 4, 2025, only. $15 minimum purchase required. 25 Lucky Instagram Followers will win a limited-edition burrito bag, burrito earrings, and a $100 El Pollo Loco gift card by liking and captioning @elpolloloco’s post! Be sure to follow El Pollo Loco on Instagram for contest details and rules.

“Burritos are one of our most popular menu items, so we knew we had to do something special for our fans on National Burrito Day,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Extending the celebration for three full days with deals and giveaways provides our Loco Rewards members with even more reasons and opportunities to enjoy our delicious fire-grilled chicken burritos and secure a chance to win one of our coveted Burrito Bags.”

Full terms and conditions for the promotions can be found here.

To order food online for pickup or delivery, visit ElPolloLoco.com or download the Loco Rewards app . Signing up for Loco Rewards lets you earn points whenever you enjoy El Pollo Loco. To learn more about this program, please visit the Loco Rewards page on our website.

Please click HERE to access hi-res imagery.

Photo credit: El Pollo Loco

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

MEDIA CONTACT: Brittney Shaffer El Pollo Loco Director of Brand Communications media@elpolloloco.com

