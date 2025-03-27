Groundbreaking criminal justice starts in Santa Ana courtroom

Young Adult Court is a pilot program in the Orange County Superior Court that aims to reduce recidivism and promote positive life outcomes for men ages 18 through 25 who have encountered trouble with the law.

