Judge says Justice Department attacked her character to ‘impugn the integrity’ of US judicial system

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell’s comments came in an order denying the Justice Department’s bid to remove her from a case over an executive order punishing a prominent law firm. The Trump administration had asked for the case to be moved to another judge in Washington’s federal court, accusing Howell of demonstrating “a pattern of hostility” toward the Republican president.

