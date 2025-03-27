Rolli Partners with the Cato Institute to Advance Public Understanding of Policy and Civil Liberties

Rolli logo Cato Logo

This collaboration connects journalists with the Cato Institute’s expert insights to enhance coverage of policy, liberty, and free-market solutions.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolli , the AI-powered Newsroom as a Serviceplatform, and the Cato Institute, a leading think tank dedicated to advancing individual liberty, free markets, and peace, are thrilled to announce a new partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance media reporting on complex policy issues by providing journalists with seamless access to Cato’s extensive expertise and research.As the need for clear, factual, and well-rounded reporting on economic, legal, and political matters grows, Rolli’s partnership with the Cato Institute will ensure journalists are equipped with reliable, expert insights to inform their coverage. From issues of government accountability to free trade and civil liberties, this collaboration highlights a shared commitment to fostering informed public discourse.“At Rolli, we believe that quality journalism starts with access to quality information,” said Nick Toso, CEO of Rolli. “By partnering with the Cato Institute, we’re empowering journalists to delve deeper into policy analysis and civil liberties topics, ensuring accurate and insightful reporting on matters that shape our society.”“Partnering with Rolli enhances our ability to connect Cato scholars with journalists and media outlets more efficiently,” said Stacey DiLorenzo, Cato Institute Chief Marketing Officer “Rolli’s innovative platform streamlines the process of providing expert analysis on breaking news and policy issues, ensuring that Cato’s research and insights reach the right audiences at the right time.”Through this partnership, journalists will gain direct access to the Cato Institute’s roster of renowned scholars, data, and publications via the Rolli platform. In addition, the Cato Institute will offer webinars and resources aimed at helping journalists navigate complex policy topics, fostering responsible and comprehensive reporting.Call-to-Action (CTA)To learn more about this partnership and access these resources, visit rolliapp.com or cato.org.About RolliRolli is an innovative platform designed to connect journalists with verified experts, events, and resources in real time. By streamlining access to trustworthy information, Rolli enhances the quality and efficiency of news reporting, empowering journalists to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced media landscape. Learn more at rolliapp.com.About the Cato InstituteFounded in 1977, the Cato Institute is a public policy research organization dedicated to advancing the principles of individual liberty, limited government, free markets, and peace. Through research, publications, and advocacy, Cato seeks to promote policy solutions that uphold the rights and freedoms of individuals. Learn more at cato.org.Contact Information:Madison MillerCato InstituteAssociate Director of Media Relationsmmiller@cato.org202-216-1403

