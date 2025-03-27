AssetMark Announces Organizational Changes as Adhesion CEO Barrett Ayers Plans to Retire at End of 2025

CONCORD, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management solutions provider, today announced that Barrett Ayers, President and CEO of Adhesion, will retire after 20 years at Adhesion. Michael Kim, in addition to his current role as CEO of AssetMark, will assume the role of President and CEO of Adhesion Wealth. Adhesion Wealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of AssetMark. Mr. Ayers will remain an employee through the end of 2025 before retiring.

Since acquiring Adhesion Wealth in 2022, AssetMark has continued to enhance its RIA-focused solutions, technology, and services. As part of this ongoing commitment, AssetMark remains dedicated to providing RIAs with the most comprehensive, efficient, and scalable platform to support their growth and client success.

“We want to express our deep gratitude to Barrett for his dedication and contributions to Adhesion Wealth. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the firm, which today provides enhanced efficiency and flexibility for RIAs. Adhesion Wealth is a trusted platform for independent advisors nationwide, and we will continue to invest and grow in the RIA market. The RIA space is experiencing an exciting phase of growth, innovation, and investment, and we remain laser-focused on equipping advisors with the tools, technology, and expertise they need to thrive,” said Michael Kim, President and CEO of AssetMark and Adhesion Wealth.

As part of AssetMark’s continued investment, Adhesion Wealth will introduce a suite of consulting services, including Advanced Planning, Outsourced Marketing, and Business Consulting, designed to help RIAs accelerate organic growth in 2025. Over time, Adhesion Wealth plans to implement AssetMark’s industry-renowned capabilities including institutional tax management, tax transition solutions, and private market investments—empowering advisory firms with enhanced tools to better serve their clients.

Ayers commented, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead Adhesion Wealth, supporting an incredible community of advisors. Watching their focus on delivering exceptional client outcomes has been truly inspiring. With Michael at the helm, alongside the most gifted and dedicated team in the business, I am confident that Adhesion and AssetMark will take the platform – and our advisors – to new heights.”

Lou Maiuri, Group CEO and Chairman of AssetMark remarked, “Barrett’s legacy is one of innovation, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to empowering independent advisors. We thank him for his invaluable contributions to both Adhesion and the broader RIA community. I am confident that the exceptional leadership team we’ve assembled at AssetMark and Adhesion will continue to deliver on our mission—providing advisors with industry-leading solutions to drive client success.”

