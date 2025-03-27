Call It Closed International Realty Expands into Arizona, Appoints JaLynn Manser as State Broker

JaLynn Manser, newly appointed State Broker for Arizona at Call It Closed International Realty, brings passion, resilience, and a standout track record to the company’s latest expansion.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty , the rapidly expanding, cloud-based real estate brokerage, is thrilled to announce its entry into Arizona, marking another significant milestone in the company's national growth. The company is actively recruiting real estate agents across the state, with a strong focus on the Phoenix metropolitan area, where the state brokerage will be headquartered.Founded by Chad and Aprile Osborne, Call It Closed International Realty is revolutionizing the industry as the first and only national, cloud-based, 100% commission brokerage with a multi-tiered revenue sharing platform. The company provides comprehensive real estate solutions to buyers, sellers, investors, and developers, and offers unique partnership opportunities for existing brokerages.“Our innovative model, which empowers agents with a 100% commission-based platform and a remote working environment, is designed to provide the tools, training, and support necessary for success in today’s dynamic market,” said Chad Osborne, co-founder of Call It Closed International Realty. “We are incredibly excited to bring this opportunity to Arizona and to support agents in building thriving real estate businesses.”Leading the charge in Arizona is JaLynn Manser , who has been appointed as the state broker. Manser's remarkable journey from a stay-at-home mom of 14 years to a multi-million dollar real estate producer in just two years is a testament to her exceptional drive and talent. Before her real estate success, Manser worked as a barista at Starbucks, demonstrating her ability to overcome challenges and achieve extraordinary results."JaLynn's story is inspiring. Her commitment to empowering others, especially single mothers, and her proven ability to achieve remarkable success aligns perfectly with our company's values," said Aprile Osborne. "We are confident that her leadership will drive significant growth and success in Arizona."Manser, who currently resides in Downtown Phoenix with her husband, Kelly, is passionate about leveraging real estate to create wealth and financial independence for others. Her expertise and dedication make her an invaluable asset to Call It Closed International Realty.“I am honored to lead Call It Closed International Realty’s expansion in Arizona,” says JaLynn Manser. “This company’s innovative model is changing the real estate landscape, and I am excited to help agents across the state achieve their professional and financial goals.”Interested agents can visit joincallitclosed.com to learn more about joining Call It Closed International Realty.About Call It Closed:Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

