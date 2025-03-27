SABER College’s Online ESOL Program Helps Adults Across Florida Master English and Open New Doors

SABER College — Committed to Accessible, High-Quality Education for Adult Learners in Miami, FL.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many adults in Florida, learning English isn’t just about picking up a new language — it’s about building a better future. Whether it’s to pursue a career, return to school, or feel more confident in daily life, English has become a vital skill. That’s why SABER College is inviting new students to join its fully online ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) Program, with the next term starting April 7, 2025.

Florida is home to one of the largest immigrant populations in the country. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 4.5 million Floridians speak a language other than English at home, and over 21% report speaking English “less than very well.” These numbers reflect the lived experiences of many families across the state—and underscore the absolute need for programs that make English learning flexible, supportive, and accessible.

That’s precisely what SABER College offers through its 100% online ESOL program.

“This program was designed for real life,” explains Sergio Wong, Director of Executive Affairs at SABER College. “We know that our students have jobs, families, responsibilities—and we also know they have dreams. We aim to give them the tools to reach those dreams without putting everything else on hold.”

The program provides 900 hours of instruction across five progressive levels, from beginner to advanced. Students strengthen their reading, writing, listening, speaking, and intercultural communication skills while practicing conversation, pronunciation, and real-world scenarios like interviews, presentations, and everyday discussions.

Classes are held live online via Zoom three times per week, allowing students to connect with instructors and classmates in real-time. Two additional days per week are asynchronous, allowing students to complete assignments and review lessons on their schedule—with full support from faculty. At the heart of the program is a commitment to personalized instruction, small group learning, and an environment that builds confidence step by step.

“English is a bridge,” says Josefina Bonet, CEO of SABER College. “It connects our students to better jobs, higher education, new friendships, and communities where they live and work. At SABER, we believe everyone deserves access to that bridge—no matter where they start.”

The ESOL program is open to individuals 16 years of age or older, not currently enrolled in a K-12 school, and with a high school diploma or GED equivalent. All incoming students complete a placement test to begin at the right level of instruction. Importantly, the program is also designed to be financially accessible. SABER College guides students through applying for federal financial aid (FAFSA) and participates in the federal SAVE program, which verifies immigration status and opens the door to additional funding for eligible applicants.

“We’ve built this program to meet students where they are,” adds Amarilis Somoza, Dean of Academic Affairs at SABER College. “That means flexible classes, individualized support, and an approach to learning that respects each student’s unique background, culture, and goals.”

Licensed by the Commission for Independent Education (CIE) and accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), SABER College has been serving Florida’s adult learners for over 40 years. Its legacy of excellence, combined with a deep understanding of the immigrant experience, has made it a trusted choice for healthcare and English language instruction education.

As the April 7 start date approaches, SABER College is actively welcoming new students to enroll. With the convenience of online learning and a community of dedicated educators behind them, students have everything they need to take the next step forward.

To learn more or to start the enrollment process for interested applicants, please visit www.sabercollege.edu.

