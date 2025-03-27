Go on a wildflower walk April 12 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Center

Body

JOPLIN, Mo.— Spring is a wonderful time of year to see native wildflowers starting to pop up from the forest floor, along roadsides, and even in our own backyards.

People who would like to learn more about Missouri’s spring wildflowers should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) wildflower walk at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. This free event will be from 10 a.m.- noon on April 12. Registration for this event is required. Please use the link below:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206988

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will go over native flower identification, then participants will take a walk along the Shoal Creek trails to see what wildflowers are in bloom. This mile-long hike is rated easy, but participants will encounter uneven terrain.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities around the state are holding virtual and in person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.