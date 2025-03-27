Learn how to grill popular sportfish species at April 8 MDC virtual program

Body

JOPLIN, Mo.-- Preparing fish outdoors provides a tasty ending to a fishing trip. Whether you're doing it on a camping trip or in your own backyard, cooking fish outdoors adds another element of enjoyment to the outdoor experience.

People who would like to learn more about how to grill fish they've caught on recent fishing trips should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Pond to Plate: Grilling Fish.” This free online event will be from noon-12:30 p.m. on April 8. It is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.

During this program, MDC’s Shoal Creek Office Supervisor Tim Smith will discuss different methods, techniques, and ingredients to grill or bake fish. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205823

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide a valid email address, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.