Beyond the Bench Podcast Celebrates 30 Years of Mecklenburg County Recovery Court

The latest episode of All Things Judicial–Beyond the Bench, the Judicial Branch podcast exploring justice beyond the courtroom, celebrates a major milestone: the 30th anniversary of the Mecklenburg County Recovery Court.

Since its founding, the Recovery Court has been a beacon of hope for individuals struggling with addiction, providing an alternative path that blends accountability with support. This episode highlights the program’s lasting impact through the perspectives of Jessica Modra, Program Manager for the Supportive Treatment and Engagement Program, and John Barber, a Recovery Court graduate who shares his powerful personal journey from addiction to recovery.

"The people we serve are our neighbors, coworkers, and our friends who are looking to start a new chapter in their lives," Modra said on the podcast. "Recovery court is committed to helping these individuals and that's why we are able to celebrate 30 years of recovery court here in Mecklenburg County."

The conversation delves into the evolution of the program, the challenges and triumphs of its participants, and the crucial role of community support in the recovery process. As Mecklenburg County marks this significant anniversary, Beyond the Bench invites listeners to reflect on the power of second chances and the role the judicial system can play in fostering change.

The episode, titled "30 Years of Hope: The Journey of Mecklenburg County's Recovery Court," is now available wherever you get your podcasts.