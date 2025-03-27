Global Policy Makers and Tech Giants to Convene in Abu Dhabi for Inaugural Summit on Governance of Emerging Technologies

Justice and Tech: Shaping Responsible Governance of AI and Emerging Technologies in a Future Digital Economy

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) today announced the inaugural Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS), set to take place at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi on 5–6 May 2025. The summit will convene over 500 regional and international attendees to drive global collaboration on the governance of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

Organized under the theme “Shaping Responsible Governance of AI and Emerging Technologies in a Future Digital Economy”, the summit seeks to establish robust frameworks for tech governance and encourage inclusive dialogue among diverse stakeholders. It will focus on justice as well as key sectors including finance, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and creative industries.

Hosted by ATRC with the UAE Public Prosecution as a strategic partner, GETS 2025 lays the foundation for global governance strategies and the future of emerging technologies in key sectors such as criminal justice, healthcare, finance, and creative industries.

GETS 2025 is a landmark initiative that underscores the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to shaping the global dialogue on ethical innovation and the responsible use of emerging technologies, and reflects the country’s open and collaborative approach to innovation policy.

The summit will convene a diverse array of leaders across sectors. Attendees will include government and policy leaders, global tech and industry executives, researchers and academics, startups, and society representatives, with a strong emphasis on youth leadership.

The summit aims to address one of today’s most pressing challenges — shaping responsible innovation that safeguards society while advancing technological progress. It will foster dialogue on responsible innovation with global tech leaders and shape a future where governance, innovation, and inclusivity converge to create sustainable and forward-thinking solutions.

H. E. Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the President of the UAE for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary General of The Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), emphasized the importance of collaboration:

“GETS is a pivotal step toward building a safer, more just, and inclusive future for emerging technologies. As we navigate the challenges of AI and other disruptive innovations, the need for collaborative governance becomes increasingly clear. This platform is an opportunity to create shared principles that will shape the future of technology for the benefit of all.”

Echoing this sentiment, H.E. Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, said:

“We are witnessing an accelerating technological revolution. Emerging technologies such as AI, Web3, and quantum computing offer unprecedented opportunities for progress and prosperity. Alongside these, lies a critical need to establish strong governance foundations that ensure a safe, just, and sustainable society.”

He emphasized that GETS 2025 is a leading global platform to exchange knowledge and set standards for responsible innovation. “The UAE Public Prosecution is committed to ensuring that technological advancement serves humanity and fosters a future that is safer, fairer, and more inclusive. This mission demands continuous global cooperation and support.”

The inaugural GETS Summit promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to engage in critical discussions, forge strategic partnerships, and shape the future of technology governance in a future digital economy.

Register now to secure your place and contribute to shaping a safer, more equitable, and innovative future for all. https://gets.evsreg.com/Delegate/Reg.

About GETS:

The Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS) is a premier global forum committed to advancing responsible innovation and governance in areas such as AI, Web3, and Quantum Computing. By fostering collaboration among governments, technology and industry leaders, and civil society, GETS drives critical conversations on issues like privacy, accountability, and equitable access. Through strategic partnerships and inclusive engagement, it seeks to develop ethical, sustainable, and forward-thinking policies that protect society while promoting technological progress.

Through this, the UAE aims to galvanize global cooperation on the governance of emerging technologies. The summit seeks to establish a collaborative framework for addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by these rapidly evolving fields, positioning the UAE as a leader in shaping the future of technological governance.

Contact information marianne.moller@manaraglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f385d367-25b6-4bad-b817-4567f487d0d0

