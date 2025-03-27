VivoPower Agrees to Grant Exclusivity to Energi Subject to Increase in Non-Binding All-Cash Takeover Offer to Enterprise Value of US$180 Million

LONDON, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) ("VivoPower" or the "Company") has agreed to grant Energi Holdings Limited (“Energi”) an exclusivity period of 8 weeks to conduct due diligence subject to Energi increasing its non-binding all-cash takeover proposal to acquire the non-affiliated shareholders of VivoPower at an enterprise valuation of US$180 million. This represents an increase from US$120 million.

Energi is an Abu Dhabi-headquartered energy solutions company established in 2014 with US$1 billion of revenues and offices in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Europe, and Southeast Asia ( www.energi.ae ).

The unsolicited takeover proposal is an all-cash offer for all non-affiliated free float shares of VivoPower at a revised enterprise value of US$180 million and is subject to due diligence.

The board of VivoPower has established a subcommittee comprising a majority of independent directors and will continue to provide updates to the market on a timely basis.

About VivoPower

Established in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. VivoPower’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel covering Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Contact

Shareholder Enquiries

shareholders@vivopower.com

