Joseph Tan’s Amazon Bestseller ‘Stop Wasting Your Life’ Empowers Professionals Amid Declining Job Satisfaction

Kuala Lumpur, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur -

​Joseph Tan's latest book, Stop Wasting Your Life, achieves Amazon bestseller status, offering a strengths-based approach to career fulfillment as global employee engagement reaches critical lows.​

Stop Wasting Your Life, authored by esteemed leadership coach Joseph Tan, founder of Good Monday Consulting, has ascended to Amazon's bestseller list, resonating with professionals seeking meaningful career paths. The book challenges conventional career advice by debunking seven pervasive myths and introducing a strengths-based framework for achieving professional satisfaction.​

Recent data underscores the urgency of addressing workplace dissatisfaction. Gallup's 2024 State of the Global Workplace report reveals that only 23% of employees worldwide are engaged in their work, indicating a majority are disconnected and unfulfilled. In the United States, employee engagement has declined to 31%, marking a significant drop from previous years.

In Stop Wasting Your Life, Tan identifies and refutes common career misconceptions, such as the "Follow Your Heart" and "Fix Your Weaknesses" myths, providing readers with actionable strategies to align their careers with their inherent strengths. His approach is supported by research indicating that strengths-based organizations experience performance improvements ranging from 8% to 18% and increases in customer engagement from 2% to 10%.

Joseph Tan's personal journey, from facing retrenchment in 2002 to becoming Malaysia's first Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach, serves as a testament to the transformative power of focusing on individual strengths. His experience underscores the potential of leveraging personal strengths to achieve professional fulfillment.​

"Career satisfaction is not just about finding the right job; it's about understanding and utilizing your unique strengths to create a fulfilling career path," says Tan. "My goal with this book is to empower individuals to break free from limiting beliefs and take control of their professional lives."​

Stop Wasting Your Life has garnered acclaim for its practical insights and relatable narrative, making it a valuable resource for those seeking to navigate career challenges effectively.​

For more information on Stop Wasting Your Life and Joseph Tan's coaching services, visit https://www.goodmonday.com/

About Joseph Tan

Joseph Tan is a leadership coach specializing in strengths-based development. As Malaysia's first Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach, he has dedicated his career to helping individuals and organizations unlock their potential by focusing on inherent strengths. Tan's approach integrates real-life coaching insights, scientific research, and actionable strategies to facilitate meaningful career transformations.​

###

For more information about Good Monday Consulting, contact the company here:



Good Monday Consulting

Joseph Tan

joseph@goodmonday.com

Kuala Lumpur, MALAYSIA

Joseph Tan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.