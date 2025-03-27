58.com (Group) Business President Hu Di Named One of the "2025 Forbes China 20 Women to Watch in Business"

Beijing, China, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 11, the 2025 Forbes China Women's Summit grandly commenced at Bund One in Shanghai. Co-hosted by Forbes China and Sports Illustrated, the summit presented a global perspective on contemporary Chinese women in diverse fields, bringing together outstanding women from various industries to explore how female leadership can shape a better future





During the summit, Forbes China released the 20 Women to Watch in Business list for 2025, aiming to showcase female entrepreneurs who have demonstrated resilience in adversity. By highlighting their extraordinary courage and wisdom, the list seeks to inspire more women to take center stage, infusing the business world with new vitality and enabling them to become an indispensable force in the tide of the times. Hu Di, Business President of 58.com (Group), was named one of the "2025 Forbes China 20 Women to Watch in Business."





The honorees come from a range of industries and niche sectors, including semiconductors, healthcare, and software & IT services. Notably, the semiconductor industry accounts for the largest share at 20%, while an impressive 35% of the listed individuals are involved in artificial intelligence. These figures indicate a significant rise in the number of women venturing into deep-tech entrepreneurship.

As the youngest Business President of 58.com (Group), Hu Di has progressed from a university recruit to a core member of the entrepreneurial team within an internet company. Over the past 12 years, she has remained deeply engaged in the online life services sector, achieving remarkable success in advancing high-quality employment, platform ecosystem development, technological innovation, user value enhancement, and exporting China’s life service expertise to international markets.

A pioneering entrepreneur of the post-90s generation, Hu Di graduated from Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management and was a visiting scholar in innovation at Yale University. She currently serves as Vice President of the Capital Internet Association, a member of the 7th Committee of the Chaoyang District Youth Federation, Beijing, a deputy to the 17th and 18th People's Congress of Tianjin, Vice President of the Beijing Youth New Media Association, a member of the Tianjin Business Environment Expert Committee, an executive director of the China Youth New Media Association, and a judge for the Greater China Effie Awards and Golden Investment Awards. Since joining 58.com in July 2012, she is currently the Business President of 58.com Group and earned numerous accolades, including 2023 Beijing Employment and Entrepreneurship Outstanding Individual, 2024 Beijing Role Model – Most Outstanding Internet Professional, and 2024 Hurun U35 China Entrepreneurship Pioneer.

The related content is sourced from Forbes China.



