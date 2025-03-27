Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Serves as Sole Book-Runner in LogProstyle, Inc.’s $10 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a premier investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the successful pricing of the $10 million Initial Public Offering for LogProstyle, Inc. (NYSE American: LGPS). Spartan Capital Securities acted as Sole Book-Runner for the offering of 2,000,000 Japanese common shares at a price of $5.00 per share.

The shares began trading on the NYSE American on March 25, 2025, under the ticker symbol “LGPS.” LogProstyle has also granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any.

LogProstyle Inc., headquartered in Japan, operates across real estate development, hotel management, and restaurant operations. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to expand its ProstyleRyokan hotel brand in Japan, the U.S., and the UAE, as well as to scale its real estate renovation and resale business across Asia and the United States.

"Once again, the Spartan team has showcased exceptional performance as the Sole Book-Runner," said John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities. "It has been an honor to partner with LogProstyle and play a pivotal role in bringing them to the public market. This transaction demonstrates our commitment to introducing international issuers to the U.S. capital markets and supporting their global expansion strategies.”

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC served as U.S. securities counsel to LogProstyle, Inc., while Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC served as U.S. securities counsel to Spartan Capital Securities, LLC.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-283286) was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, available from the SEC at www.sec.gov and from Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 45 Broadway, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10006, or by email at: investmentbanking@spartancapital.com.

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a premier full-service investment banking firm offering a comprehensive range of advisory services to institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Known for its expertise in capital raising, strategic advisory, and asset management, Spartan Capital delivers tailored solutions to meet clients' financial goals.

For more information, visit www.spartancapital.com

Contact:

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

45 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10006

investmentbanking@spartancapital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

