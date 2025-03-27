All-in-one Trading Platform D-ETF Launches 24/7 Stock and ETF Trading

D-ETF is Offering Stock and ETF Investing with Blockchain-Powered, Always-Open Markets

Berlin, Germany, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-ETF, a pioneering blockchain-powered trading platform, is revolutionizing traditional finance by offering 24/7 trading on all its listed stocks and ETFs. This breakthrough allows investors to react instantly to market-moving events, eliminating the constraints of conventional stock market hours.



D-ETF Launches 24/7 Stock and ETF Trading

Global stock markets operate on fixed schedules, often limiting investors’ ability to capitalize on breaking news outside of regular trading hours. Retail investors had to wait until the Nasdaq exchange reopened the next morning, potentially missing out on early gains. With D-ETF’s 24/7 trading, investors gain a crucial advantage by executing trades anytime, anywhere.

D-ETF’s cutting-edge trading infrastructure integrates blockchain technology, decentralized markets, and global financial networks to create an uninterrupted trading environment. By leveraging blockchain, the platform ensures enhanced security, transparency, and accessibility, allowing investors worldwide to participate in financial markets without traditional barriers.

Key Benefits of 24/7 Stock and ETF Trading on D-ETF:

Instant Market Reactions – Trade stocks and ETFs at any time, responding immediately to major financial events.

– Trade stocks and ETFs at any time, responding immediately to major financial events. Borderless Trading – Investors from around the world can participate without being restricted by regional market hours.

– Investors from around the world can participate without being restricted by regional market hours. Increased Liquidity – Continuous trading opportunities help improve liquidity and price efficiency.

– Continuous trading opportunities help improve liquidity and price efficiency. Blockchain-Powered Security – Decentralized infrastructure ensures transparent, tamper-proof transactions.

“With 24/7 stock and ETF trading, we are reshaping how investors interact with traditional financial markets,” said Joel Felice Kuck, CEO of D-ETF. “This innovation underscores our mission to bridge traditional and decentralized finance, empowering global investors with more flexibility and control.”

D-ETF continues to redefine the trading landscape by removing limitations and expanding access to global financial markets. Experience the future of trading today at www.d-etf.com and follow D-ETF on X for the latest updates.

About D-ETF

D-ETF is an advanced all-in-one trading platform that bridges traditional financial markets with blockchain technology, offering a diverse range of assets, including stocks, ETFs, indexes, and cryptocurrencies. Designed for both retail and institutional investors, D-ETF eliminates the need to manage multiple brokerage accounts and crypto exchanges, providing a seamless investment experience. With a vision of financial accessibility for all, the platform prioritizes security, efficiency, and innovation, while continuously expanding its offerings to include real-world asset tokenization and new investment opportunities.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com





