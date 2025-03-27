St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Announces New Location For Signature Events

New St. Augustine event venue to host festival's May 9-11 Signature events.

St. Augustine, FL, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fifth annual St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, recognised by USA Today as a 10 Best Florida Food event announces the festival’s signature weekend event’s new home. The Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 11 events will take place at the recently opened Ancient City Farmstead, located in St. Augustine, just 10 minutes from the downtown historic district.

According to Festival Founder, Jan Gourley, “An opportunity recently presented itself to move the festival’s weekend events to Ancient City Farmstead from World Golf Village. In moving the festival this year, we were also able to establish a permanent location for the 2026 and 2027 festivals.”

“It’s a beautiful venue, surrounded by 1,500 acres of lush Florida greenery, which just opened in December 2024.” said Gourley, “It is designed with premier wedding and event facilities and parking, restored farmhouse and barn. And a brand-new luxury barn which will become the festival’s new indoor and air-conditioned VIP Lounge will open in April. We are extremely excited about this venue, location and partnership with Ancient City Farmstead. It’s a chance to help showcase this new St. Augustine hidden gem to the southeastern region and the visitors coming for the festival.”

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, named a Top 10 Food Event in Florida by USA Today 10 Best, takes place May 7 – 11, 2025. Presented by Publix, the festival kicks off with its River Walk Tastings event at San Sebastian Winery on Wednesday, May 7. The , Harvest Awards & Tastings, takes place on Thursday, May 8 at the Hyatt Place in Vilano Beach. The festival’s weekend signature events all take place at Ancient City Farmstead including the Friday, May 9 Smoke on the Walk, the Saturday, May 10 Grand Tasting, and the Sunday, May 11, Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch.

The festival is made possible in part by support from St. Johns Cultural Council, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau and a 2025 St. Johns County Tourist Development Grant. The most up to date festival information is available on the website: St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival and the festival’s social media channels: Facebook and Instagram. Please contact jan@adfishgroup.com for additional festival information and additional photography.

About Florida’s Historic Coast

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine and X (twitter) @FlHistoricCoast

