Empire State Development Announces 10 Startups Selected for Round Eight of Luminate NY

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire State Development (ESD) today announced that 10 companies from around the world will be headed to Rochester, NY after being selected to take part in round eight of the Luminate NY accelerator program, investment fund, and competition. A program record-breaking total of 197 applications from 38 different countries were received for consideration to participate in the world’s largest accelerator for startups working on industry-first solutions that are enabled by optics, photonics, and imaging (OPI). The companies were selected after pitching their innovative ideas and being scored by an advisory panel comprised of industry experts. Each finalist will receive an initial investment of $100,000 and will have the chance to compete for up to $2 million in follow-on funding upon completion of the accelerator program. The cohort will begin on April 22, 2025, and conclude October 22, 2025.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Congratulations to the 10 forward-thinking companies selected to take part in Luminate NY’s eighth cohort. The cutting-edge ideas from these optics, photonics and imaging startups will help to drive innovation and create solid opportunities in the Finger Lakes region and throughout New York State.”

The seven-month program is designed to help founders improve their investor readiness and connect them with the vast OPI resources throughout the Finger Lakes Region that can help them speed the commercialization of their technologies. Funding for the program, which is administered by NextCorps, is provided through the Finger Lakes Forward Upstate Revitalization Initiative—the region’s comprehensive strategy to revitalize communities and foster economic growth.

Cohort eight is solving challenges through novel deep technology that is applicable to a number of industries, including, but not limited to: sensing, augmented/virtual reality, communications, life sciences, material science, and quantum.

The 10 selected startups include:

amPICQ (India)—Specializing in the design and development of Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for Quantumcom, Datacom and Telecom.

IRIDESENSE (France)—The first 3D SWIR Multispectral Perception solution—long range and high resolution—to optimize resources and reduce carbon footprint.

LirOptic (Ireland)—Groundbreaking solid-state, shape shifting, tunable optical lens technology that facilitates optical zoom in a shorter compact camera module (CCM) stack.

Metahelios (United Kingdom)—Designing and developing metasurface image sensor technology, enabling camera technologies that go beyond current technological limitations.

Oblate Optics (US)— Designing and fabricating advanced meta-optics, laser and imaging applications.

Pensievision (US)—Creating novel 3D imaging technology for industrial applications and medical devices, including the world’s first portable colposcope able to produce high-resolution 3D images to assist in early-stage detection and analysis of pre-cancer cervical lesions.

Pixel Photonics (Germany)—Redefining photon detection with Superconducting Nanowire Single Photon Detectors (SNSPD).

SNOChip (US)—Pushing the boundaries of optics and photonics with on-chip nanostructures.

VanaM (South Korea)—Creating next-generation semiconductor thin films (quantum materials, smart glass) based on innovative deposition source technology and core IP.

Wyse Light (France)—Developing simple, fast, and affordable optical measurement of reflective surfaces at nanometric precision.

Two companies were selected to participate outside of the Finalist structure as Runners Up and will be auditing the program to help prepare and advance their businesses. Dottir Labs (US) integrates hundreds of sensors over large distances and provides real-time, high-quality data on dynamic and complex chemical processes. Ciconia Medical (US) is improving women’s childbirth experiences and outcomes through the first AI-based medical device for vaginal exams.

Luminate NY Managing Director Sujatha Ramanujan said, “The caliber of companies joining Luminate matches the quality and innovative thinking of the supply chain partners, manufacturers, and investors that are located here and eager to help them speed the development of their technologies and strength of their businesses.”

Since its inception, Luminate has invested $21 million in 73 startups. The companies in the portfolio have raised an additional $343.5 million and now share an estimated net worth of $700 million. Many of the companies are establishing U.S. operations or some aspect of research and manufacturing in the Rochester region—which continues to be the epicenter of the OPI industry in North America. This has resulted in the creation of 177 jobs in the region.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “I’m excited to congratulate the 10 new innovators taking part in the eighth round of the Luminate NY accelerator program. As a city with a deep legacy of leading the way on new and developing technologies, it’s only right that we continue to invest in companies on the cutting-edge of optics, photonics, and imaging innovations. Thank you to Nextcorps for hosting this program in the heart of downtown, and to Empire State Development and Finger Lakes Forward for their continued support of developers in Rochester and across New York.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson, Chair, Assembly Committee on Labor, said, “The Luminate NY accelerator program continues to have a transformative effect on Rochester’s economy, inviting innovation and entrepreneurship from around the globe that has created lasting impact. Congratulations to the 10 finalists selected for the eighth cohort. Your work in emerging technologies is propelling the economy of the future and bringing equity and opportunity to these critical industries.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Congratulations to the 10 visionary companies selected for Luminate NY’s newest cohort. Your groundbreaking innovations have the power to transform lives and drive the future of optics, photonics and imaging. We are honored to host Luminate NY and grateful to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for recognizing our region’s leadership the optics, photonics and imaging field. Monroe County is a dynamic hub where forward-thinking companies don’t just succeed—they thrive. We look forward to welcoming you to Rochester and supporting your growth in the months ahead.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “I want to congratulate all 10 members of the eighth cohort of the Luminate NY accelerator competition and wish them good luck in this next, exciting phase of their development as 21st century job creators. These companies are already winners in this unique program to support and encourage innovation in optics, photonics and imaging around the world. I remain grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development for bringing these innovators to Rochester through Finger Lakes Forward and helping us achieve our goal of creating a safer, more equitable and more prosperous Rochester by inspiring hope and delivering opportunity for everyone.”

Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy and SUNY Geneseo President Denise Battles said, “We would like to offer our congratulations to the innovative teams selected to take part in the eighth round of the groundbreaking Luminate NY accelerator program. These forward-thinking entrepreneurs are helping to further bolster the optics, photonics, and imaging industry throughout the region, and we can’t wait to learn more about their groundbreaking ideas.”

