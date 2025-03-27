Medela voted #1 Most Trusted Breast Pump Brand in the US and Canada for 2025

Seventh Consecutive Win Reinforces Medela’s Commitment to Quality, Innovation, and Consumer Trust.

McHenry, Illinois, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals (1), today announced that it has once again been recognized as the #1 Most Trusted Breast Pump Brand in the United States and Canada by the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards – marking its seventh consecutive win in both countries. Medela was also named the top trusted brand in the United Kingdom for the third year in a row.

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards is a premier annual program based on consumer votes, measuring brand trust across various industries. This year’s awards were determined through insights gathered from over 80,000 consumers participating in the survey – comprising 29,420 in the US, 35,200 in Canada, and 17,008 in the UK – with 454,886 evaluations in 2025. Medela's continued leadership and brand strength in the breast pump market reflect its unwavering commitment to innovation, quality and consumer trust.

“This recognition is a testament to Medela’s commitment to science-based innovation and our dedication to understanding customer needs, upholding ethical values, and striving for commercial excellence,” said Nicolé Kettenus-Schwarz, Medela’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Trust is not something built overnight, and we are honored to be recognized in these competitive markets. These awards reflect the sound relationships we have nurtured with families and healthcare professionals over the last six decades. These connections fuel our passion to continue listening to our community and improving every day as we turn science into care.”

For more information about the program, how winners are determined, and the full list of winners, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com.

(1) Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

