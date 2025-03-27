Governor Stein Submits HUD Action Plan, Urges Swift Approval to Accelerate Rebuilding in Western North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C.

Yesterday, Governor Stein submitted the state’s proposed Action Plan for a $1.4 billion federal disaster recovery grant to address unmet housing, infrastructure, and economic revitalization needs in western North Carolina.

The Governor’s Office submitted the plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for approval after incorporating feedback from the 30-day public comment period. North Carolina is the fastest state to have submitted a plan following a major hurricane in the past decade and is eager to start the process to put federal housing money to work for the people who need it.

“To rebuild damaged communities, we must rebuild people’s homes and our critical infrastructure,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am grateful to the many North Carolinians who provided input on this plan over the past 30 days, and I urge the federal government to review and approve it swiftly so we can jumpstart permanent home rebuilding as quickly as possible.”

In his third executive order Governor Stein created a new division at the Commerce Department to administer the HUD CDBG-DR program for western North Carolina. The new Division of Community Revitalization, led by Deputy Secretary Stephanie McGarrah, spearheaded the development of the Action Plan proposal as well as the comprehensive engagement program to solicit feedback, which included in-person public meetings in six western North Carolina locations.

CDBG-DR grants focus on longer-term rebuilding rather than immediate needs for shelter. CDBG-DR grants address unmet needs in three core areas of recovery – housing, infrastructure, and economic revitalization. The Helene Action Plan proposes most funds go to housing recovery for low and moderate income residents, with the remaining funds targeted for infrastructure rebuilding and economic revitalization, particularly for small businesses and commercial districts.

“We are moving with urgency so that western North Carolina receives the relief it needs,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “I am grateful to the public for their comments and to everyone who has worked to get this plan submitted, and I eagerly await its approval by HUD.”

Currently the pending HUD CDBG-DR grant for the State of North Carolina stands at $1.4 billion, subject to federal approval of the state’s Action Plan. As the state awaits HUD approval, the Division of Community Revitalization’s housing recovery work has already gotten underway thanks to a recent appropriation of $120 million in state funds from the General Assembly for home reconstruction and repair. Although damage assessments are still ongoing, the current allotment of $1.42 billion will fall short of the unmet housing needs facing the region. A separate HUD CDBG-DR grant of $225 million was allocated directly to the City of Asheville to administer.

