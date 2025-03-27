SBA Announces T-Mobile as a Gold Cosponsor for National Small Business Week 2025

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced T-Mobile as a gold cosponsor for National Small Business Week, taking place May 4-10, 2025. This marks T-Mobile’s fourth year cosponsoring National Small Business Week at the gold level, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the success of America’s entrepreneurs and job creators.

“SBA is grateful for the private-sector sponsors who make National Small Business Week possible,” SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said. “Across every industry, big businesses rely on small businesses every day – and when we empower our local entrepreneurs, our entire economy benefits. By helping to promote small businesses, our cosponsors are highlighting the innovation, dedication, and importance of America’s job creators - while supporting the resources and opportunities to help them thrive.”

For more than 60 years, National Small Business Week has served as the SBA’s annual tribute to America’s small businesses and innovative startups, who serve as the tireless engine of our economy and the backbone of our communities. T-Mobile’s support of this week-long celebration aligns with the company’s commitment to help small businesses grow.

“We’re proud to join the SBA in celebrating the big impact small businesses have in our communities,” Callie Field, President of T-Mobile Business Group said. “They are the driving force behind local economies, fueling job creation and growth across America. And T-Mobile is here to support them with the tools they need to thrive in a highly connected, digital-first world.”





Details on National Small Business Week, the virtual summit, registration and speakers are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events and are identifiable by searching with #SmallBusinessWeek.

# # #

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #24-44-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

SBA HQ Press Team U.S. Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.