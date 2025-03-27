Tigran Gambaryan Honored with Hero Award at DC Blockchain Summit for Courage and Commitment to Justice

Washington, D.C., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Chamber proudly presented a special Hero Award to Tigran Gambaryan at the 2025 DC Blockchain Summit, recognizing his extraordinary courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to combating illicit finance in the digital asset industry. The award was presented by U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson in a powerful moment that underscored the values of justice, freedom, and integrity.



A former IRS Special Agent and current Binance executive, Tigran was unjustly detained in Nigeria for nearly a year in 2024 while working to promote compliance and responsible practices in the digital asset space. Despite enduring significant physical and emotional hardship, he remained steadfast in his principles — a powerful example of integrity in the face of adversity.



“We are humbled to honor Tigran Gambaryan with the Hero Award,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO of The Digital Chamber. “His life’s work — both in law enforcement and in the private sector — has made this industry safer and more accountable. His unjust detention highlighted the very real risks faced by those who uphold the rule of law. Today, we celebrate his strength, his service, and his return.”



Congressman Davidson, a longtime advocate for civil liberties and financial innovation, delivered remarks before presenting the award and shared this statement:



“I am proud to recognize Tigran Gambaryan – a U.S. citizen - for his resilience and bravery in the face of his unjust detention in Nigeria. His release is a relief, but it never should have happened—no American should be used as leverage by a foreign government. I’m honored to present him with the Hero Award and to welcome him home.”







“I’m deeply honored to receive this award and want to sincerely thank The Digital Chamber, the U.S. government, my incredible wife Yuki, and the countless friends—both personal and professional—who worked tirelessly to bring me home. Your support carried me through the darkest days. I hope what happened to me never happens to another compliance professional. No one should be punished for doing the right thing.”



Tigran’s career — from leading complex investigations at the IRS to building global compliance programs in the private sector — has left a lasting impact on the digital asset industry. As this space continues to evolve, The Digital Chamber remains committed to honoring those who lead with integrity and ensuring that no one who stands up for what’s right ever stands alone.



