Girl Scouts of Northern California Opens Registration for the 2025 Camp Season

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girl Scouts of Northern California announced that registration for the 2025 summer camp season is officially open. Whether it’s a camper’s first time or a cherished tradition, youth of all ages are invited to experience the magic of Girl Scout summer programs designed to inspire confidence, build friendships, and create lifelong memories. Girl Scout Camps have something for everyone, from stargazing to campfires to STEM projects.

Backed by over 100 years of experience and expert staff, camps provide a safe, inclusive environment where youth can try new things, knowing their Girl Scout sisters and camp counselors have their backs. Guided by our Camp Culture Code—a shared set of values that promote inclusivity, respect, and personal growth—these summer camps foster a sense of belonging, empowering each camper to step outside their comfort zones and embrace what makes them unique.

“Last summer, more than 5,300 campers experienced the adventure, friendship, and personal growth that Girl Scout camps provide,” said Mary-Jane Strom, Interim CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern California. “Families trust us to create a safe and welcoming environment where youth can explore, learn, and build confidence. In fact, 96% of caregivers reported that their camper returned home more self-assured and independent.”

Explore Our Camps

The most popular camp programs have returned to Camp Bothin in Fairfax, CA, and Camp Sugar Pine in Arnold, CA, along with a few exciting new options. Skylark Ranch Girl Scout Camp is reopening for the first time in five years, welcoming troops, groups, and families to its breathtaking home in the Santa Cruz Mountains—offering stunning ocean views, engaging activities, and meals provided.

In addition to council-run camps, Girl Scouts of Northern California also offers volunteer-run camps—led by dedicated volunteers who bring their unique traditions and expertise to create memorable summer experiences. These camps take place in a variety of locations across Northern California and provide even more opportunities for youth to explore the outdoors, make new friends, and grow their confidence in a supportive, Girl Scout-led environment.

Financial Aid Eligibility

Girl Scouts of Northern California recognizes that the cost of sending a child to camp can be a significant consideration for families. As part of its mission to make camp accessible to all, Girl Scouts offers a straightforward sliding fee scale and financial aid for eligible families. Applications are reviewed individually to meet campers’ unique needs.

How to Register

Campers do not need to be Girl Scouts to register for camp. Registration is now open for all campers, whether returning or brand new. Learn more and register today at https://camp.gsnorcal.org/ .

About Girl Scouts of Northern California

Girl Scouts of Northern California serves over 46,000 youth and adult volunteers across 19 counties from Gilroy to the Oregon border. Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike, advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and create change on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern California, visit www.gsnorcal.org.

Media Contact

Rebekah Kapfer

rkapfer@gsnorcal.org

