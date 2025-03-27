Bitget Wallet Expands Cross-Chain Swap Support to 27 Networks, Among the Most in the Industry





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has expanded its cross-chain trading functionality to support 27 blockchains, including newly added ecosystems such as Berachain and Sonic. This enhancement solidifies Bitget Wallet's position at the forefront of the industry, offering users unparalleled access to a diverse range of blockchain networks without the need to switch wallets or perform manual bridging.

The expansion enables users to seamlessly swap mainstream native tokens like ETH, SOL and BNB for emerging ecosystem tokens such as BERA and SONIC with a single click. This streamlined process simplifies participation in activities like mining and staking within these new ecosystems. Bitget Wallet also supports gasless transactions via its GetGas feature, allowing users to complete cross-chain swaps, even without native tokens on the destination chain—removing one of the most common pain points for everyday users. Additionally, Bitget Wallet provides real-time market charts and onchain data, empowering users to make informed trading decisions.

Currently, Bitget Wallet supports cross-chain swaps across 27 major networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB, TON, Base, Berachain, Sonic, Arbitrum, Avalanche, TRON, Polygon, Optimism, Aptos, Morph, Linea, Manta, zkSync, Ripple, Sui, Near, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Hyperliquid, Scroll, Merlin and opBNB. This extensive network support enhances market access and liquidity, allowing assets to move freely across different blockchain networks.

"Our mission is to make cross-chain access seamless for everyone, whether you're entering a major Layer 1 or exploring the next breakout ecosystem," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By supporting cross-chain swaps across 27 blockchains and continuing to expand, we're positioning Bitget Wallet as the go-to platform for frictionless multi-chain interaction. We're excited to see users join next-gen networks with confidence."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

