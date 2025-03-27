Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,592 in the last 365 days.

MDC’s Maple Hollow Trail in Cape Girardeau temporarily closed through April 11

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Maple Hollow Trail – part of Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s White Oak Trace Trails – is temporarily closed due to bridge replacement, and will reopen April 12.

“MDC staff will be replacing a bridge along the trail, as erosion of the bank has created an unsafe environment,” said MDC Carpenter Jordan Malone.

All other trails will remain open during this time. Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will also remain open.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.

Download the free MO Outdoors mobile app to discover trails near you online at https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/mo-outdoors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC’s Maple Hollow Trail in Cape Girardeau temporarily closed through April 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more