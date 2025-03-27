MDC’s Maple Hollow Trail in Cape Girardeau temporarily closed through April 11

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Maple Hollow Trail – part of Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s White Oak Trace Trails – is temporarily closed due to bridge replacement, and will reopen April 12.

“MDC staff will be replacing a bridge along the trail, as erosion of the bank has created an unsafe environment,” said MDC Carpenter Jordan Malone.

All other trails will remain open during this time. Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will also remain open.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.

Download the free MO Outdoors mobile app to discover trails near you online at https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/mo-outdoors.