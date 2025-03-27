Job Announcement - Legal Administrative Assistant - City of Minot

If you are interested in serving your community and making an immediate impact, we’re looking for you!

The City of Minot is accepting applications for the position of Legal Administrative Assistant in the City Attorneys Department, with an application deadline of Wednesday, April 9th 2025.

Nature of Work

This position provides ongoing legal, general, and financial administrative support for the Minot City Attorney’s Office in a moderately complex setting, dealing with sensitive matters, to ensure workloads meet required deadlines. Work requires contact with the courts, police department personnel, defendants, victims, witnesses, department heads, and other city personnel. Responsible for establishing and maintaining case files and calendars, assisting with the department’s budget, processing expenses and reconciling accounts, coordinating travel and training, managing supplies, and training other staff. This position works with a high degree of independence over specified, standardized processes. Please see attached job description for complete details.

Education and Experience

Associate degree in legal secretarial and one year of legal secretarial experience or three years full-time legal secretarial experience preferred. An equivalent combination of education and experience may substitute for all or part of the preferred requirements.

Compensation and Benefits

The assigned salary range of Legal Administrative Assistant under the 2025 City of Minot Annual Pay Plan is a Grade 52, with an annual salary range of $45,799-$67,990 which is $22.02-$32.69 per hour.

This is a full time, FLSA non-exempt position.

This is a beneﬁtted position. Please see the current City of Minot Beneﬁts Guide for complete information. Information regarding the salary increase structure and any applicable promotional ladder or advancement structure is available in the current City of Minot Annual Pay Plan.

Application and Testing Requirements

Online Application Required A City of Minot Application for Employment must be submitted through the City of Minot website at https://www.minotnd.gov/jobs

Questions?

Human Resources Office, City Hall, 10 3rd Ave SW.

Phone: (701) 857-4756