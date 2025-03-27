2025 BC Cleantech Awards Winners: Meet the Leaders Driving the Future Economy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Canada revealed the winners of the fifth annual British Columbia Cleantech Awards at last night’s sold-out ceremony in Vancouver. The awards recognize the innovators, funders, adopters, and supporters working together to catalyze clean technology adoption and net zero progress across the province.

As global environmental and economic challenges grow, BC's leadership in cleantech demonstrates how innovation delivers real solutions—advancing a sustainable global economy while simultaneously supporting and growing businesses and industries at home. Recognizing these leaders strengthens BC’s cleantech ecosystem, inspiring innovation and driving meaningful change toward a more resilient and sustainable future economy.

Meet the winners:

Adopter of the Year: City of Vancouver

The City of Vancouver recently expanded its Neighbourhood Energy Utility, tripling sewage heat recovery capacity to supply low-carbon thermal energy to key communities. This project demonstrates cutting-edge filtration and heat pump technologies while serving as a model for urban decarbonization.

Funder of the Year: Active Impact Investments

As Canada’s largest climate tech seed fund, Active Impact Investments has fueled early-stage cleantech innovation, catalyzing sustainable growth. In 2024, they launched their third fund and supported startups that collectively mitigated over 1M tonnes of CO2e.

Cleantech Supporter of the Year: Zero Emissions Innovation Centre

Led by Melina Scholefield, ZEIC accelerates climate solutions through programs like Building to Electrification, ZEBx, and BC Retrofit Accelerator. ZEIC is driving market transformation, advancing sustainable building practices, and supporting BC’s net zero economy.

Startup Venture of the Year: Green Manganese Technologies

Green Manganese Ltd. has developed a revolutionary, eco-friendly method for extracting battery-grade manganese. Their closed-loop process eliminates harmful by-products, remediates mine waste, and sets new sustainability standards for EV battery production.

Scaleup Venture of the Year: pH7 Technologies Inc.

pH7 Technologies is transforming metal extraction with a sustainable, near-zero-emissions process. Partnering with industry leaders, pH7 has scaled its operations to recover critical metals from mining waste and recycled materials, supporting the global energy transition.

Learn more about all our 2025 Canada Cleantech Awards finalists and winners.

Quotes

“It’s truly an honour to receive this recognition, and we’re very grateful for the support. This award is a big milestone for our company, which is still young but deeply committed to making a real impact in cleantech. Our journey has been full of learning and growth. As we continue to develop and scale, this recognition reinforces our mission and motivates us to push forward.” — Alexey Demykin, Co-Founder, Green Manganese

“The 2025 BC Cleantech Award winners are a testament to BC's unwavering leadership in the cleantech sector, and it fills me with immense pride to recognize their achievements. The winners’ efforts prove that we are not just talking about a sustainable future—we are building it, while also supporting a resilient provincial economy, setting an example for Canada and the world to follow.” — Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

About Foresight Canada

​​Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world’s best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today’s most urgent climate challenges.

Contact:

Heather Kingdon

Manager, Communications

hkingdon@foresightcac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d437486b-001c-4506-924a-5a3b5c488443

Winners of the 2025 BC Cleantech Awards Winners of the 2025 British Columbia Cleantech Awards (Image: Emma Young)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.