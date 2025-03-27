Fans of AGT’s Celina Graves Welcome Release of New Single 'Feels Like Magic' on March 28, 2025

Celina Graves "Feels Like Magic" Cover

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three 2 Go Music announces the release of Celina Graves ’ single, “ Feels Like Magic ” on Friday, March 28, 2025.Celina Graves’ hard work as an online influencer is paying off as her fans enthusiastically embrace her music, with more than 350,000 TikTok followers.Walker says, “We are very proud of her and how her music is being received.”Her 2024 single release, “Desire” from the debut “Truth” CD continues to perform well on Digital Radio Charts and other music outlets, but her fans have been anxiously awaiting new music—prompting this latest release. It will not disappoint!“Celina’s vocal abilities are on full display with her latest upbeat performance,” says independent record label owner Ron Walker . “Just when you think she’s reached her limit, she pushes the vocal boundary a little further.”Celina is excited about the upcoming year and looking forward to personally greeting her fans during her 2025 tour. With several TikTok live performances behind her, including events in the U.K. and Germany, she’s scheduled for the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas on April 17, 2025. Her 2025 tour dates will be announced soon.Check out the Celina Graves new release "Feels Like Magic" ft. SiyaWHO: Three 2 Go Music Artist Celina GravesWHAT: Global release of “Feels Like Magic” digital singleWHEN: March 28, 2025WHERE: Available globally on most platformsCONTACT: Ron Walker, Three 2 Go Music6 Troy View Lane, Williamsville, NY 14221Cell: +1 (716) 310-6221Email: rfunr.901@gmail.com

