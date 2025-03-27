DEP Awards Over $60 Million to Restore and Protect Florida's Iconic Springs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 26, 2025 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) awarded more than $60 million in grants for 17 projects aimed at restoring Florida’s world-renowned springs. These projects will enhance spring flow and improve water quality through wastewater upgrades and other enhancements. Collectively, they will reduce Total Nitrogen by an additional 51,285 pounds per year. "By restoring our springs, we are not only protecting critical ecosystems but also ensuring the long-term sustainability of Florida’s water resources for future generations," said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. The Springs Restoration Grant Program supports communities statewide by funding projects that support both improvements in water quality and spring flow. This year’s funding will also help preserve an 1,800-acre tract of land to protect springs. Project highlights include: $8.3 million for Wakulla County's Wastewater Transmission System to advance septic-to-sewer connections to benefit Wakulla Springs. $7.5 million for Orange City's Volusia Blue Spring Septic-to-Sewer Program to expand wastewater collection and connect residents and businesses to the centralized sewer system, reducing nitrogen pollution in Volusia Blue Spring. $4.9 million for Hernando County's Septic-to-Sewer Program to connect septic systems near Weeki Wachee Springs to the centralized sewer system. Since 2019, Florida has invested $380 million to advance 129 springs restoration projects, leading to an estimated annual reduction of more than 840,000 pounds of Total Nitrogen per year. The projects announced today will build on this progress, helping protect Florida’s springs for future generations. ###

