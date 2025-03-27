CPP Announces Acquisition of Ramona Park in Los Angeles County

The project will preserve 49 affordable housing units in Baldwin Park, Calif.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, has announced the acquisition and planned renovation of Ramona Park, an affordable housing complex in Baldwin Park, Calif. This is CPP’s fourth project in the Los Angeles area in the past year.

Ramona Park is located at 13870 Ramona Boulevard in Baldwin Park, approximately 15 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles. Designed with families in mind, the property is comprised of eight, two-story, garden-style buildings which house 49 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a community room, playground, and laundry room, as well as on-site management. CPP’s total development investment is approximately $27M, which includes a purchase price of $23.3M and estimated renovation costs of approximately $75,000 per unit.

"The renovations at Ramona Park reflect our ongoing commitment to preserving and enhancing affordable housing in Metro Los Angeles, where the need has never been greater. With more than 500,000 low-income households in the region struggling to find affordable rental options, it is critical that we invest in maintaining and modernizing these communities,” said Belinda Lee, Vice President of Development at CPP. “This acquisition, preservation and rehabilitation of the property will not only improve the quality of life for our residents but also ensure long-term sustainability, accessibility, and security for families who call Ramona Park home."

Ramona Park is set to undergo significant renovations to address long-overdue maintenance needs. The improvements will include both interior and exterior upgrades, such as new windows, flooring, cabinets, countertops, appliances, and lighting. Additionally, ADA-compliant units and pathways will be enhanced to meet local accessibility requirements. As part of the revitalization, new amenities will be introduced, including a picnic area, bike racks, a business center, social services, and surveillance cameras.

“Preserving and improving affordable housing is essential to supporting the well-being of our communities. The renovations at Ramona Park will provide residents with safer, more modern homes while also enhancing accessibility and adding valuable amenities,” said Philip Choi, Development Manager at CPP.

CPP is partnering with LifeSTEPS to provide on-site, instructor-led adult education, health and wellness, and skill-building classes and services to residents.

Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of 2025. The property’s affordability was set to expire in October 2025, but with CPP’s involvement, the Section-8 Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract will be renewed for 20 years. All units will be income restricted to family households earning 30%, 40%, 50% and 60% percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Additional partners on the project include the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC), who issued and allocated 9% LIHTC. WNC & Associates serves as the equity partner. US Bank is providing construction financing and Capital One serves as the permanent lender, using a Freddie Mac product.

About Community Preservation Partners

In 2004, Community Preservation Partners was established by their parent company, WNC & Associates, a national investor in affordable housing and community renewal initiatives. Since then, CPP has successfully acquired, developed, and rehabilitated more than 15,000 affordable multifamily and senior housing units nationwide. From the very beginning, they’ve done things differently. As more than a consultant or an investor, CPP is a true partner in every sense. By joining leading nonprofits and strategic partners, they can provide essential social services to residents, support neighborhood initiatives and transform multifamily affordable housing communities. Creativity, Performance, and Purpose are their core values and embody everything they do. Together they define A Different Way to Home for their excellent employees, partners, and communities. To learn more, visit: https://www.cpp-housing.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76d3afba-8be0-417c-86f8-483d42eedb5f

