Construction Scaffolding Market Size Skyrockets to $66.96 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants - PERI GmbH, Doka GmbH, Layher NA and ULMA Group | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “the global Construction Scaffolding Market Size and Forecast (2023 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type (Frame Scaffolding, Tube and Clamp Scaffolding, Ringlock Scaffolding, Cuplock Scaffolding, and Others), Offering [Scaffolding Products (Sale) and Rental Solutions], Application (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial, Oil and Gas, Events, and Others), and Geography”.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Trade shows are a robust platform that allows companies to showcase their entire business at one booth, raising company awareness among customers. This is further boosting the construction scaffolding market growth.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Construction Scaffolding Market Growth: The construction scaffolding market is expected to reach US$ 66.96 Billion by 2031 from US$ 47.99 Billion in 2023; it is expected to record a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. High demand for residential and commercial complexes, a rise in government initiatives, and increased high-rise constructions are a few factors contributing to the growth of the construction industry. A few construction projects include residential buildings, commercial complexes, infrastructure development, and industrial facilities. The rise in construction activities is mainly driven by urbanization, increasing population, and growth in the economy. According to the data published by the Word Bank in 2023, approximately 56% of the total population in 2022, which is 4.4 billion persons, has been living in urban areas, while in 2010, 3.5 billion people were registered to be living in urban areas. Further, various initiatives continue to be taken by governments of different countries to improve and develop infrastructure, which leads to an increase in demand for scaffoldings. For instance, the Government of India introduced a scheme to provide affordable housing to all in 2015; through this scheme, approximately 10 million housing units were built between 2019 to 2024. In 2016, the government of Saudi Arabia announced the Saudi Arabia 2030 scheme and invested approximately US$ 1.3 trillion in 2024 for the development of residential, commercial, and public infrastructure development.

Surge in Adoption of Scaffolding Rental Services: Initial investment is one of the major factors in the construction industry that might affect the overall profitability of the project or a company. Scaffolding rental is a flexible and cost-effective option for most small and medium-sized construction companies and contractors as it eliminates the requirement of upfront investment. This enables the companies and contractors to increase their profits on small and medium-sized projects. In addition, as the demand for modern construction is increasing, the requirement for different types and sizes of scaffolding is also growing, along with complexities. Companies and contractors purchasing different types of scaffoldings will face an increase in the overall operating cost. In addition, once the project is completed, scaffolding needs to be stored at a proper facility, which leads to additional expenses. Rental services provide the flexibility to choose the most suitable scaffolding system for the specific project's needs. Apart from the construction industry, the entertainment & film production sector has a seasonal demand for scaffoldings. Scaffolding rental companies allow end users to access different types of scaffoldings whenever needed, which reduces the need for long-term storage and initial investments. Owing to such flexibility and reduced operational cost, along with the growth of the construction industry, the demand and adoption of scaffolding rental have increased in the past few years. Thus, the surge in the adoption of scaffolding rental services drives the market.





Growing Energy Infrastructure Development Initiatives: Governments of various countries across the globe and key players operating in all industries are significantly focusing on reducing their carbon emissions and increasingly adopting green energy. With such an increase in the green energy demand, the need for green infrastructure is growing notably. Governments of various countries across the globe are announcing funding and initiatives to develop green infrastructure projects. In 2024, the US government announced approval for a commercial-scale offshore wind project to achieve approximately 15 gigawatts of energy. In 2023, the German government announced plans to build offshore wind turbine sites to reach the goal of 30 gigawatts of installed capacity. Further, as per the Kenya Vision 2030, the government is planning to reach 5 gigawatts of geothermal capacity. Moreover, the Government of India is planning to triple its nuclear power capacity by 2030 by adding new nuclear power plants and expanding current plants. Such government initiatives to build green energy infrastructure are estimated to increase the demand for construction and safety materials. Thus, the growing number of energy infrastructure development initiatives are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the scaffolding market growth during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Modular Scaffolding: As the demand for modern and architectural construction is increasing, the adoption of modular scaffolding is also growing. These scaffoldings are made up of standard tube and coupler methods. According to the project requirements, scaffolding can be easily built with tubes and posts. Once the project is completed, the user can easily dismantle the structure and transport it. This reduces overall time, labor costs, and storage costs. Further, owing to its structural ability, it can be used in a wide range of applications, making it versatile. These types of scaffoldings are increasingly preferred by oil, gas, and chemical industries where high safety and flexibility are required. Scaffold providers that offer modular scaffoldings can offer solutions that cater to diverse project requirements, enhance worker safety, and contribute to more streamlined and sustainable construction practices. To cater growing demand for modular scaffolding many companies across the globe are introducing new products and expanding their business network with current portfolio. For instance, in May 2024, Doka expanded its product portfolio in Australia by adding its ringlock modular scaffolding in the portfolio. Thus, the growing demand for modular scaffolding is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Construction Scaffolding Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on type, the Construction Scaffolding market is segmented into frame scaffolding, tube and clamp scaffolding, ringlock scaffolding, cuplock scaffolding, and other conventional scaffolding. The tube and clamp scaffolding segment held the largest market share in 2023.





Based on offering, the Construction Scaffolding market is bifurcated into scaffolding products (sale) and rental solutions. The scaffolding products (sale) segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.





Based on application, the Construction Scaffolding market is segmented into residential buildings, commercial buildings, industrial, oil and gas industry, and events. The commercial building segment held the largest market share in 2023.





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Construction Scaffolding Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

PERI GmbH

Doka GmbH

Layher NA

ULMA Group

ALFIX

Altrad Group

Haki System Scaffolding

Scafom-tux

Tobler AG

Afix Group

MJ Gerust

KERO

Plettac

Tobler AG

Tubesca-comabi

RMD kwikform

BrandSafway

Wellmade Scaffolding

Duscaff

KGK Scaffolding and Formwork LTD.

Caspian Group KTD

Brisko Metal Resources

Bil-Jack Inc

Direct Scaffold Supply LLP

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Construction Scaffolding Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

" ULMA Construction Canada and Bird Stairs Announced Strategic Partnership Agreement.”





“ULMA participated in the construction of the Warsaw Museum of Modern Art.”





“Midway acquired Austrian EKRO Bausystem through HAKI.”





Conclusion:

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are major regions witnessing significant growth in the scaffolding market. The presence of several manufacturers and suppliers of scaffolding in North America and Europe drives the market in these regions. For example, Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC, PSB Scaffolding Group Ltd, Rotamead Ltd, and Catari Industria SA are among the key players operating across North America and Europe. Moreover, the growth of the construction sector across Asia Pacific countries propels the demand for scaffoldings. In 2024, NLEX Corporation announced three new infrastructure development projects in the Philippines. Further, in 2024, the Government of Indonesia announced the largest infrastructure budget of the country, amounting to US$ 26.48 billion, including residential, commercial and road infrastructure development and upgradation costs. Currently, ~155 airport and airport infrastructure development projects with an investment of US$ 209 billion in Asia Pacific are under development out of 425. For example, one of the largest airport development projects in Asia Pacific is Long Thanh International Airport in Vietnam, which has an investment of US$ 14.5 billion and is expected to be completed by 2025. In addition, the expansion of Terminal 5 at Changi Airport Singapore is a US$ 10 billion project and is expected to be completed by 2030. The growing government focus on infrastructure development is also having a positive impact on the scaffolding market in Asia Pacific.





