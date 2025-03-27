Nutrify Today C-Suite Sumflex to Unite Global Nutraceutical Leaders in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrify Today C-Suite Sumflex 2025 will convene top executives, policymakers, investors, and medical leaders on May 8-9, at the Trident and Oberoi Hotels in Mumbai. Marking its fifth anniversary, the invitation-only mindshare event aims to shape the future of nutraceuticals as India’s market accelerates toward a projected $100 billion valuation.

Inspired by high-level business forums such as the World Economic Forum and the JP Morgan Health Summit, Nutrify Today’s C-Suite Sumflex has become a key platform for addressing investments, policy, and innovation in nutraceuticals. India’s sector has grown from $2 billion in 2018 to $18 billion in 2023 and is expected to play a pivotal role in the country’s projected $30 trillion economy by 2047.

“Sumflex leverages AI to ensure the right people connect at the right time, creating real opportunities for business growth,” said Priyanka Srivastava , co-founder of Nutrify Today. “At these gatherings, we’ve also introduced Nutrify Genie AI , a business growth machine designed to help decision-makers make smarter, faster choices to accelerate progress in the nutraceutical sector.”

The C-Suite Sumflex will focus on integrating medical and nutraceutical expertise, advancing evidence-based solutions, and strengthening trust between the sectors. Amy Summers , founder and president of Pitch Publicity and INICIVOX , will emcee the Sumflex, bringing her expertise in shaping communications within the United States supplement industry. Known for executing industry-defining campaigns, Summers has played a pivotal role in elevating the global conversation around evidence-based nutrition. She will be joined by co-emcee , Dr. Mukund Kamath , with Elevative Consultancy , who has extensive experience in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and whose insights into the convergence of clinical practice and preventive nutrition will enrich the dialogue between medical and nutraceutical leaders.

“This is a unique event because the C-Suite Sumflex brings together a diverse range of stakeholders shaping the future of nutraceuticals, from government officials and investors to leaders in pharma and nutrition, as well as researchers, from India and abroad,” said Kamath. “This diversity puts the right minds in the right place, creating an atmosphere ripe for conversations that can drive meaningful change.”

Day one of the Sumflex will address global market intelligence, emerging trends, and challenges while highlighting disruptive innovations, funding opportunities, and strategic licensing partnerships. It will also engage officials in policy and regulatory frameworks shaping the industry. Day two will spotlight medical-nutra collaboration, advancing dialogue between healthcare professionals and the nutraceutical industry, exploring therapeutic nutrition applications in medical practice, and examining the role of dietitians in shaping consumer adoption.

“Sumflex isn’t just an event, it’s where the future of business takes shape,” said Srivastava. “By inviting a select group of 250 leaders, we’re creating a space where meaningful connections spark bold ideas and drive real change.”

Nutrify Today extends its gratitude to its partners for making this event possible, including premium platinum partner Green Space , platinum partner OmniActive , elite gold partner Nutra Grace , gold partners Bio-gen Extracts , Cepham , Stifel , Dr. Reddy’s Nestle Health Science , and Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals , and Sumflex partners Natural Remedies , Zeon , Crius Group , K. Patel Phyto Extractions , and Titan Biotech . The C-Suite Sumflex is an invitation-only event, however to offer broader access, a limited number of seats are available for purchase through: https://nutrifycsuite.com . For updates on speakers and partners, follow Nutrify C-Suite Sumflex on LinkedIn .

About C-Suite Sumflex:

Nutrify Today C-Suite Sumflex 2025 brings together executives and policymakers for discussions on sustainable growth, market expansion, and the regulatory landscape. With a focus on long-term industry impact, the Sumflex highlights key strategies for businesses looking to navigate the evolving global demand for science-based nutrition.

About Nutrify Today:

Nutrify Today is a leading platform in the nutraceutical industry, dedicated to fostering innovation, investment, and international collaboration. Through its events and NutrifyGenie AI tool, Nutrify Today connects industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to drive the global nutraceutical agenda and promote responsible nutrition. Nutrify Today is committed to unlocking the full potential of the nutraceutical sector, ensuring sustainable growth and global impact.

