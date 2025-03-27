Defiance’s XMAG ETF Outshines S&P 500 Amid “Magnificent 7” Crash, Proving Its Value as a Diversification Powerhouse

MIAMI, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a trailblazer in innovative exchange-traded funds, is proud to spotlight the strong performance of the Defiance Large Cap Ex-Magnificent Seven ETF (XMAG), which has outpaced the S&P 500 in 2025 as the so-called “Magnificent 7” tech giants—Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla—face a significant downturn. Launched in October 2024, XMAG has quickly emerged as a game-changing tool for investors seeking to diversify and manage concentration risk in a market rattled by the Mag 7 crash.

Unlike traditional S&P 500 funds, XMAG tracks the BITA US 500 ex-Magnificent 7 Index, offering exposure to the largest 500 U.S. equities while deliberately excluding the Mag 7. This strategic design has paid off handsomely this year, delivering robust returns and stability at a time when overexposure to these tech titans has dragged down broader market performance. As the S&P 500 struggles under the weight of the Mag 7’s decline, XMAG stands out as a core replacement for large-cap exposure—a direct, smarter alternative to the S&P 500.

“Investors and advisors have long been overexposed to the Magnificent 7 through mutual funds, ETFs, and individual stock portfolios,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and CIO of Defiance ETFs. “This year’s market dynamics have exposed the risks of that concentration, and XMAG has proven its worth as a powerful solution. It’s not just about dodging the Mag 7 crash—it’s about delivering diversified, resilient returns that redefine large-cap investing.”

With the Mag 7’s dominance waning, XMAG offers a timely and effective way to rebalance portfolios, reduce risk, and capture the strength of the broader U.S. equity market. Its performance in 2025 underscores its role as an essential tool for advisors and investors looking to pivot away from tech-heavy strategies and embrace a more balanced approach to growth.

“XMAG isn’t a niche play—it’s a core holding,” Jablonski added. “It’s the diversification investors have been craving, and the results speak for themselves. As the market evolves, XMAG is setting a new standard for large-cap exposure.”

For more information on XMAG and how it can transform your portfolio, visit www.defianceetfs.com

About Defiance ETFs Founded with a mission to empower investors with cutting-edge tools, Defiance ETFs is a leader in thematic and innovative ETF solutions.

Important Disclosures

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and / or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

Tracking Error Risk. As with all index funds, the performance of the Fund and the Index may differ from each other for a variety of reasons.

Large-Capitalization Investing. The securities of large-capitalization companies may be relatively mature compared to smaller companies and therefore subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion. Large-capitalization companies may also be unable to respond quickly to new competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes.

Market Events Risk. The Fund’s investments are subject to changes in general economic conditions, general market fluctuations and the risks inherent in investment in securities and other financial instruments. Investment markets can be volatile and prices of investments can change substantially due to various factors.

Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed and does not attempt to outperform the Index or take defensive positions in declining markets. As a result, the Fund’s performance may be adversely affected by a general decline in the market segments relating to the Index.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

The Fund holds 0% in Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

