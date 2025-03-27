Trust Stamp announces timing for filing its 2024 10K and gives historic and forward-looking revenue guidance

Trust Stamp announces that it will file its 2024 FY 10K on March 31st, 2025, flags Q4 2024 Revenue as exceeding recent analysts' forecasts, and gives estimated revenue guidance for 2025 based on existing contracted revenue

Atlanta, GA, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp announces that:

It plans to file its 10-K report for the 2024 Financial Year after the Nasdaq market closes on March 31st, 2025.

Q4 2024 Revenue will be reported at $1.497m (up from $0.575m for Q4 of 2023) versus recent analysts' forecasts of $0.51m.



Current estimates of anticipated revenue from existing customers for the full year 2025 is believed to exceed $5.0m.

Inquiries:

Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp, is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

Located in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

