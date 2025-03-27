Trusted Tech Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Julian Hamood, Recognized for Excellence in Entrepreneurship by Orange County Business Journal

Annual Award Program Highlights Visionaries Driving Innovation and Shaping Local Business Landscape

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted Tech’s Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Julian Hamood has been recognized with an Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award from the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ). These awards celebrate businesses and individuals who embody the American entrepreneurial spirit, marked by creativity, determination, and an ability to build and sustain successful business ventures.

Trusted Tech is a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) that specializes in AI implementations, Intune configuration for device management, and cloud migrations for SMB customers. Hamood founded the company with a mission to deliver exceptional service, quality, and value for Microsoft products, helping businesses to fully leverage the tools they already have. This focus has been the cornerstone of Trusted Tech’s success, shaping it into an industry leader.

Under Hamood’s leadership, Trusted Tech has achieved remarkable market performance, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing Microsoft CSPs globally. Since its inception, the company has experienced exponential growth, consistently doubling revenue year over year for the past three years. This growth trajectory is a testament to Trusted Tech’s ability to innovate, adapt, and meet the evolving needs of its customers.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award from the Orange County Business Journal,” said Hamood. "At Trusted Tech, our mission goes beyond technology – we strive to empower our customers, uplift our community, and drive innovation that makes a lasting impact. We believe in using our resources and talents to create meaningful change, and I am grateful to be part of a team that shares these ideals. This recognition reinforces our commitment to creating opportunities, supporting meaningful causes, and setting new standards of excellence in everything we do.”

About Trusted Tech

Trusted Tech is a leading provider of Microsoft licensing and cloud-based solutions focused on giving IT professionals complete confidence in the success of their business. Distinguished as one of the select few Microsoft CSPs to earn all six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations, the company’s approach revolves around placing people at the heart of IT strategy optimization – and disrupting the traditionally complex, costly, resource-intensive licensing procurement experience that has been the status quo. By making IT simple, Trusted Tech empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of security, AI, and IT infrastructure with ease. Over 40,000 customers rely on Trusted Tech for expert guidance on Microsoft licensing, support, and services. To learn more, visit trustedtechteam.com and follow on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e2b3e34-36f0-4b4c-96db-2e8f1ef869d6

Julian Hamood Trusted Tech Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Julian Hamood has earned the Orange County Business Journal's Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award.

