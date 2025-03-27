In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Scoliosis Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scoliosis market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $1.23 billion in 2024 to $1.26 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 2.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing healthcare infrastructure, an aging population, degenerative scoliosis cases, a rise in non-surgical therapy options, the expansion of insurance and reimbursement policies, and a focus on pediatric and adolescent health.

Is the Scoliosis Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Moving forward, the scoliosis market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 2.4%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of scoliosis globally, growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising demand for pediatric and adolescent scoliosis treatments, and growth in the geriatric population with degenerative scoliosis.

Advancements in imaging and diagnostic technologies, technological innovations in surgical implants and devices, and the integration of AI and machine learning in scoliosis diagnostics are major trends propelling the market growth. Additionally, the development of wearable and monitoring devices is expected to bring about significant changes in the scoliosis treatment landscape.

What Drives The Scoliosis Market Growth?

A key market driver is the increasing incidence of bone mineral deficiencies which is expected to propel the growth of the scoliosis market going forward. Bone mineral deficiencies cause weakness and increased fracture risk due to a lack of essential minerals in bones. Aging, poor nutrition, vitamin D deficiency, sedentary lifestyles, and certain medical conditions contribute to the increasing incidence of bone mineral deficiencies. Scoliosis exacerbates these deficiencies by affecting bone density and structural integrity, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Who Are The Key Players In The Scoliosis Market?

Among the major companies operating in the scoliosis market are Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Enovis Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., Össur Corporate, Alphatec Spine Inc., Trulife Group, OrthoPediatrics Corp., Aspen Medical Products LLC, Bauerfeind AG, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Spinal Technology Inc., Horton's Orthotics & Prosthetics, Chaneco Limited, Optec USA Inc., LA Brace Center, Beacon Prosthetics and Orthotics Inc., Spinologics Inc., UNYQ Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Scoliosis Market?

These industry players are focusing on developing innovative products, such as a growing rod system, to enhance treatment outcomes, improve spinal deformity correction, and reduce the need for multiple surgeries in pediatric scoliosis patients.

How Is The Scoliosis Market Segmented?

The scoliosis market report covers various segments and subsegments. By product type, the market is segmented into bracing, physiotherapy, surgical devices, and other product types. The market is segmented by age group into children, teenagers, and adults, and by end-user into hospitals, clinics, homecare settings, and other end users.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Scoliosis Market?

Geographical insights show that North America was the largest region in the scoliosis market in 2024. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the scoliosis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



