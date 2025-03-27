Herbs and Spices Market projected to reach US$42.110 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 7.53%

The herbs and spices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.53% from US$29.294 billion in 2025 to US$42.110 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the herbs and spices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.53% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$42.110 billion by 2030.The global herbs and spices market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.The increasing demand for natural and organic products, along with the rising awareness about the health benefits of herbs and spices, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing popularity of international cuisines and the rise in global trade have also contributed to the expansion of the herbs and spices market.One of the major trends observed in the market is the shift towards online retail channels. With the increasing use of e-commerce platforms and the convenience of online shopping, more and more consumers are opting to purchase herbs and spices online. This has opened up new opportunities for both established players and new entrants in the market.As the demand for natural and healthy food products continues to rise, the global herbs and spices market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. With the increasing availability of a wide variety of herbs and spices from different regions, consumers are now able to experiment with new flavors and cuisines, further driving the growth of the market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-herbs-and-spices-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the herbs and spices market that have been covered are Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, People.ai Inc, Cisco Systems, among others.These companies are focusing on product innovation and expanding their product portfolios to cater to the changing consumer preferences. Additionally, they are also investing in strategic partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their market position.The market analytics report segments the herbs and spices market as follows:• By Product Typeo Herbs• Basil• Mint• Coriander• Thyme• Lemongrass• Otherso Spices• Ginger• Pepper• Cardamom• Cinnamon• Clove• Others• By Packaging Typeo Bottleso Shakero Crushero Poucheso Containers• By Applicationo Food and Beverageo Pharmaceuticals• By Formo Wholeo Ground• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Intel Corporation• Microsoft Corporation• Oracle Corporation• IBM Corporation• NVIDIA Corporation• People.ai Inc• Cisco Systems• Verint Systems• Salesforce• Siemens AGReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Flavors And Fragrances Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/flavors-and-fragrances-market • Food Additives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-additives-market • Feed Phytogenics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/feed-phytogenics-market • Flavor Enhancer Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/flavor-enhancer-market • Food Flavors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-flavors-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

