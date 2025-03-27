Barrier Paper Market to Reach US$ 4.78 Billion by 2034, Growing at 4.6% CAGR

Trend toward high-end packaging applications in cosmetics, luxury goods, and specialty foods complementing sales growth of high-quality barrier paper.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global sales of barrier paper are expected to reach US$ 3.05 billion in 2024. According to a recently updated research report by Fact.MR, the market is calculated to expand at 4.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The market is witnessing a significant shift toward eco-friendly solutions. This is largely being driven by increasing emphasis on green packaging solutions and growing consumer awareness about health and environmental issues.Manufacturers are making relentless efforts to develop bio-based materials to replace petroleum-based polymer coatings. These innovative product designs and eco-friendly attributes of barrier paper are contributing to its sales worldwide. Packaging companies prefer materials such as polystyrene and other plastics as they are water-resistant and cost-effective. The provision of printing on barrier papers not only enhances the appearance of the packaged product but also provides important information about it by piquing the interest of the customer. Use of paraffin wax is posing a challenge to the call for environmental friendliness in the market. Key players are trying to replace it with reusable paper, which is expected to eliminate this restraint to a great extent going forward. The global barrier paper market is evolving with a focus on sustainability and innovation.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global barrier paper market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.78 billion by the end of 2034, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. With rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations against plastic usage, barrier paper is gaining traction as an effective alternative in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The growing preference for recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials is expected to further propel market growth over the forecast period.North America is anticipated to witness steady growth in the barrier paper market, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034. Meanwhile, East Asia is expected to hold a significant market share, accounting for 27.1% of the global market by 2034. China, being a key player in the region, is projected to experience a higher growth rate, with sales increasing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the country’s strong manufacturing base, rising demand for sustainable packaging, and supportive government policies.Among product types, uncoated barrier paper is expected to generate substantial revenue, with sales projected to reach US$ 3.57 billion by 2034. This segment's growth is driven by its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and increasing adoption in food packaging applications. Additionally, in Canada, the barrier paper market is expected to grow at a moderate pace, with revenue increasing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2024 to 2034, supported by a shift toward sustainable packaging and advancements in paper-based barrier technology.“Rising adoption of paperboard packaging due to its flexibility and versatility is contributing to barrier paper market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Barrier Paper MarketKey industry participants like Mitsubishi Hitec Paper; UPM Specialty Paper; Pudumjee; Mondi Group; AR Packaging; Koehler Paper; Nine Dragons Paper Holdings; Toppan; Sappi. etc. are driving the barrier paper industry.Market DevelopmentsThe barrier paper market is highly competitive with several companies aiming to capture a leading market share. Key players in the market are Mitsubishi Hitec Paper, UPM Specialty Paper, Pudumjee, Mondi Group, and AR Packaging. The barrier paper market is highly competitive with several companies aiming to capture a leading market share. Key players in the market are Mitsubishi Hitec Paper, UPM Specialty Paper, Pudumjee, Mondi Group, and AR Packaging. The market is witnessing a rise in demand for water-resistant and tear-resistant paper products.Popularity of digital printing technology, which requires high-quality papers with superior barrier properties, is on the rise. Manufacturers in the market are making relentless efforts to develop bio-based materials to replace petroleum-based polymer coatings. Competitive LandscapeLeading players in the barrier paper market are capitalizing on their robust production capabilities, widespread distribution networks, and continuous product innovation. In a highly competitive environment, companies are focusing on delivering superior-quality products at competitive prices while enhancing customer service to strengthen their market position. Additionally, key market participants are targeting the food & beverage sector as a major growth avenue, aiming to expand their product sales across various regions.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the barrier paper market for 2019 to 2023 and forecasts market statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on printing method (flexo, offset, rotogravure), thickness (ISO 534) (0 to 50 µm, 51 to 75 µm, 75 to 100 µm), coating type (coated, uncoated), GSM (<40, 40 to 80, >80), application (bags, laminates, pouches, sachets, sacks, wraps), and end use (food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics packaging, pharma packaging, decorative items), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Grease Barrier Market : The global grease barrier market was valued at US$ 901 million in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.1% to end up at US$ 1,559 million by 2035. 